POCKET EDGE 7.0" Black Dualbook Android $199.95

Amazon.com order. Didn't expedite and it arrived the next day.
Looked around online for how to update Android from the Pocket Edge web site (use google to find) and it's downloaded and just installed. Rebooting and it's finishing up.
It's now an Android 2.2.1 machine, You have to run the "Tube" app to play Youtube. Maybe there's more solutions but it does work very well. The screen is "resistive" and the stylus is optional unless you are annotating PDFs.
I'll take it on travel soon and will give it more of a workout.
The POCKET EDGE 7.0" Black Dualbook is found at amazon.com for $199.95 today.
The maker has issued Android 2.2 so this should be interesting.
Unlike other models at this price point it has bluetooth and dual displays.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0niJi3rfG4 has a quick video overview.
Bob
PS. I ordered one.