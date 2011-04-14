Tech Deals forum

POCKET EDGE 7.0" Black Dualbook Android $199.95

by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 14, 2011 1:15 PM PDT

The POCKET EDGE 7.0" Black Dualbook is found at amazon.com for $199.95 today.

The maker has issued Android 2.2 so this should be interesting.

Unlike other models at this price point it has bluetooth and dual displays.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0niJi3rfG4 has a quick video overview.
Bob
PS. I ordered one.

It's here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 15, 2011 2:54 PM PDT

Amazon.com order. Didn't expedite and it arrived the next day.

Looked around online for how to update Android from the Pocket Edge web site (use google to find) and it's downloaded and just installed. Rebooting and it's finishing up.

It's now an Android 2.2.1 machine, You have to run the "Tube" app to play Youtube. Maybe there's more solutions but it does work very well. The screen is "resistive" and the stylus is optional unless you are annotating PDFs.

I'll take it on travel soon and will give it more of a workout.

Few days later. While it's a great deal, most should avoid.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 17, 2011 10:19 AM PDT

The Android OS upgrade went on easily and it's a nice enough unit with unique features but since they didn't implement the better browser with Flash I think most folk will not enjoy this machine.

Now that I have a few Android tablets to compare I'm thinking that most folk should avoid any Android tablet that doesn't have flash in the browser.

I'll update this if there are changes to this.

-> It's worth 199 but not much more. It's a tad thick at 1"
Bob

Update at 10 days later. No accelerometer, or multi-touch,
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 23, 2011 2:20 AM PDT

It's a fine eReader. Amazon's Android Market works (Google's Market does not).

Trying more titles the lack of the accelerometer and no multi-touch screen really limits what apps will work on it. The big LCD screen is nice and is good enough quality in my view.

My final advice is that if you get it for a steal, it's OK but you may want to reconsider it if you want the full android experience.
Bob

