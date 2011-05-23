PN51D550 colors changing at various times

Hello,
I just bought a Samsung Plasma PN51D550 and absolutely love it. One thing I've noticed when watching HD content (blu-ray, cable) via component video, is that in certain scenes the colors on the entire screen are changing slightly - almost like the temp is switching from cool to warm and then back again.
This occurs when the picture mode is set to Standard, I haven't caught it on Cinema mode when I've replayed scenes where this color swap is happening.
Any ideas? Thanks in advance.
