Plug-in, (shockwave flash) not responding, causing crash

Flash is a browser plug-in. Does that help to locate the source of this message?
Kees
Computer: 27 inch iMac, mid 2011
Running: OS X Lion, 10.7.5
Processor: 3.1 GHz Intel core i5
Memory: 4 GB
Browser: Chrome
After I have my computer on for a short time, the mouse starts losing the ability to move the sliders, and everything starts slowing down; then a message appears saying, "a plug-in, (shockwave flash) is not responding; I took the computer to an Apple Store, they looked at it for about 5 minutes, the tech then says, "I'm unable to duplicate the failure, so sorry, see ya"!
I have no idea if this "plug-in" has to do with my OS, my browser, my yahoo mail, or what. As it stands at the moment, the computer is almost useless. Any ideas?