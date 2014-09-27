Mac Hardware forum

Plug-in, (shockwave flash) not responding, causing crash

by Gitzo2 / September 27, 2014 10:35 PM PDT

Computer: 27 inch iMac, mid 2011

Running: OS X Lion, 10.7.5

Serial No. CO2GY2XXDHJQ

Processor: 3.1 GHz Intel core i5

Memory: 4 GB

Browser: Chrome

After I have my computer on for a short time, the mouse starts losing the ability to move the sliders, and everything starts slowing down; then a message appears saying, "a plug-in, (shockwave flash) is not responding; I took the computer to an Apple Store, they looked at it for about 5 minutes, the tech then says, "I'm unable to duplicate the failure, so sorry, see ya"!

I have no idea if this "plug-in" has to do with my OS, my browser, my yahoo mail, or what. As it stands at the moment, the computer is almost useless. Any ideas?

6 total posts

All Answers

Answer
Re: flash plugin
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 27, 2014 11:26 PM PDT

Flash is a browser plug-in. Does that help to locate the source of this message?

Kees

That gives me a starting point!
by Gitzo2 / September 28, 2014 12:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: flash plugin

I guess my next question is, how do I get "shockwave flash" to stop gumming up my whole computer?
I'm not overly fond of Chrome, but I only have it and Safari at the moment, and I'm not big on Safari; I used Firefox for several years on my old iMac, and I have been wanting to download it for a while now anyway; If I did start using FF, would that eliminate the problems I've been having because of this plugin?

Answer
Did you try disabling Flash?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 29, 2014 1:05 AM PDT
Disabling Flash
by Gitzo2 / September 29, 2014 4:54 AM PDT

I did even better than that; I turned off Chrome and started using Safari as my browser. Now I need to figure out how to keep Chrome from starting up when I first start my Mac, ands make Safari my default browser instead of Chrome.

Solutions,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / September 29, 2014 12:09 PM PDT
In reply to: Disabling Flash

1. Safari Preferences > General Set Default web browser to Safari
2. System Preferences > Users & Groups. Select your name & check that the Login Items does not contain Chrome. If it does, delete it.
3. Another possibility is that you are not actually Quitting Chrome when you are done with it. Perhaps you are just using the RED button at the top left of the Chrome window to make Chrome go away.
This does not stop Chrome from running, it just closes the window so that when you boot your machine again, it thinks that want Chrome to launch.
Note the message when you shut down, does it present a check box and dialog "Launch Open applications at startup" (or words to that effect)?

P

