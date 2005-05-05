Pls - Help me !!

Reading the docs that come with the cd (the one that has 98 driver) you can see that the name Atmel appears, think it's somewhere in the license.txt. Anyways, check their site www.atmel.com, maybe you'll find something. The thing is, XP doesn't need any driver, so if your one is not recognized, it most probably means the player is defected. When recognized it appears in device manager as
Generic SND1 MP3 Player USB device
Seems that atmel produce the board/chip for this player, but I'm not 100% sure. Still it's a place to start.
My son have a mp3 player, and we don't know what type, but it said that the model is "RMD-300" (MP3 DVR USB)
I don't have the driver for this (only for win98e, but this don't work) and the XP tells me it can't recognize it, so I can't use it before I get the driver++. If you know anything about this player, please help me, so I can get the correct driver for this unit.
Thank you in advance