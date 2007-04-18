Cameras forum

please recomend a weather / water proof camera for video

by 95lsteg / April 18, 2007 12:25 AM PDT

Hi,
I need a weather / water proof camera for shooting videos that can be uploaded to my pc. Its going to be used while I ride my ATV, so it will always going to get wet and sometimes it can get some mud/sand.
I'm not interested in taking pics, just some video clips that I can upload, so video quality is the most important factor. I know that video from a digital camera is limited, but a Digital Camera is all I can carry with comfort while riding. I already searched and found the Olympus and Pentax, but dont know wich will work better for video.
Any suggestions are welcome.

You are posting a reply to: please recomend a weather / water proof camera for video
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited.
12 total posts
Collapse -
That's been discussed before and ...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 18, 2007 12:50 AM PDT

The winning answer is that you take your camera and get a case for it.

Otherwise the cost would have you walking rather than riding.

Bob

Collapse -
water/weather
by 95lsteg / April 18, 2007 1:32 AM PDT

Can you recomend a camera with good video capabilities for which I can buy a water/weather proof case? I would preffer a DG that already is waterproof bec of size (I will carry it in a fanny bag) but if it doesnt exist then I will have to consider your suggestion of buying a DG + waterproof case.
Thanks

Collapse -
Sorry, use formed discussions.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 18, 2007 1:35 AM PDT
In reply to: water/weather
Collapse -
Sorry, see former discussions.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 18, 2007 1:39 AM PDT

The discussion and question about which camera is already done.

Bob

Collapse -
Ok, I searched...
by 95lsteg / April 18, 2007 5:30 AM PDT

I searched the forum and almost everybody recomends the canon S3 as the one that has the best video quality. Problem is that it is too big for what I want it. Any recomendation for a smaller one with similar video capabilities? I doesnt have to be ultra slim or anything like that, just able to fit in a fanny bag.
Thanks

Collapse -
The Canon S3 isn't that big.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 18, 2007 5:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Ok, I searched...

And would be size wise on par with most MiniDV cams. A fine choice.

Maybe you should try a camcorder and some "helmet Cam"?

Bob

Collapse -
DV cams
by 95lsteg / April 18, 2007 6:38 AM PDT

I will check those new DV cams and compare the size with my actual DC and then maybe buy one and a bag from the link you posted above to keep it dry.
Thanks!

Collapse -
Curious
by 95lsteg / April 18, 2007 8:44 AM PDT
In reply to: DV cams

Just for curiosity since I didnt find it while searching, which model besides the S3 offers the best quality of video?

Collapse -
Olympus - Pentax
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / April 18, 2007 8:47 AM PDT

Olympus has the largest selection of weatherproof or waterproof cameras with their Stylus series of cameras.

But their video capabilities are not good.
Their best setting is 640x480 at 15 frames per second.

That leaves the Pentax W20 or W30.
Both have video at 640x480 at 30 frames per second.

...
..
.

Collapse -
Leaving waterproof aside
by 95lsteg / April 18, 2007 9:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Olympus - Pentax

Leaving the water/weatherproof capabilities aside, which models would you recomend besides the S3 ?

Collapse -
Video
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / April 18, 2007 1:33 PM PDT
