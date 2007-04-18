please recomend a weather / water proof camera for video

The winning answer is that you take your camera and get a case for it.
Otherwise the cost would have you walking rather than riding.
Bob
Hi,
I need a weather / water proof camera for shooting videos that can be uploaded to my pc. Its going to be used while I ride my ATV, so it will always going to get wet and sometimes it can get some mud/sand.
I'm not interested in taking pics, just some video clips that I can upload, so video quality is the most important factor. I know that video from a digital camera is limited, but a Digital Camera is all I can carry with comfort while riding. I already searched and found the Olympus and Pentax, but dont know wich will work better for video.
Any suggestions are welcome.