Please help with tv settings

hi... i just got a tv...
Samsung ln-t325ha plasma hdtv and i have a dvdplayer/cable box (scientific atlanta - explorer 8000) and i can not connect it to the new tv.
I try component cables.. and with them it all looks black and white plus some redish..
I try HDMI witha DVI adapter for teh dvdplayer box and i got a "error: saying hdmi no supported
I have being doing this for over 2 hours.. i read all i could think of..
Please help.... i`m begging for help... i try all my friends already and none of them know...
THX
