Please Help, System acting strange, No sound, look like win

by iJon2012 / November 17, 2009 12:22 PM PST

All of a sudden one day during bootup my dell latitude D600 all of a sudden beeped. I realised that the sound came from the hard drive and didnt think anything else of it. Unitll I saw that my system looked like windows 95. It came up with two messages, one Microsoft INtellipoint has encounterd an issue and must close, two Windows defender application failed to initialize. I can basically go on the internet but thats it. The sounds dosent even work for some reason, I have no idea why this happend or what is all of a sudden caused this if you have any ideas of help please let me know.

Tried Using System Restore Yet?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 18, 2009 6:22 AM PST

It would sure help if we know which operating system you've got installed, but assuming Windows XP, to use System Restore, click on Start-All Programs-Accessories-System Tools-System Restore.. At the first page, click on the option to "Restore my computer to an earlier time". At the next Calendar page, select a bold date which is BEFORE the problem, then click on "Next" and follow the prompts to restart the compute and go back to when the computer worked correctly.

If restarts normally, because such problems can be caused by Malware, please follow the steps in the linke below to download, install, update, and run a couple of free malware removal tools.

http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6121_102-0.html?messageID=3175330#3175330

Hope this helps.

Grif

Thanks, but still some issues.
by iJon2012 / November 18, 2009 9:58 AM PST

Hey thanks a lot for the advice. And yes I am currently running Widows XP, I feel kinda stupid not including that in my origial post. Anyway I downloaded the first link sucsesfully, but the second I tried to save it and all it did was say that Windows Installer isn't running proporly. I don't know if windows installer is one of the reasons that I don't get any sound from my pc or not. And after I run this malware how do I get my pc to run normally again and not like windows 95?

Thanks,
Jon

Run The Scans First, Then Tell Us How Things Are...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 18, 2009 12:36 PM PST

As I mentioned in the previous post, you may be required to download the files on a separate computer, rename them, copy them to a CD or flash drive, then transfer them to the problem machine and install them.

Have you tried it yet?

Hope this helps.

Grif

