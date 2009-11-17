Please Help, System acting strange, No sound, look like win

It would sure help if we know which operating system you've got installed, but assuming Windows XP, to use System Restore, click on Start-All Programs-Accessories-System Tools-System Restore.. At the first page, click on the option to "Restore my computer to an earlier time". At the next Calendar page, select a bold date which is BEFORE the problem, then click on "Next" and follow the prompts to restart the compute and go back to when the computer worked correctly.
If restarts normally, because such problems can be caused by Malware, please follow the steps in the linke below to download, install, update, and run a couple of free malware removal tools.
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6121_102-0.html?messageID=3175330#3175330
Hope this helps.
Grif
All of a sudden one day during bootup my dell latitude D600 all of a sudden beeped. I realised that the sound came from the hard drive and didnt think anything else of it. Unitll I saw that my system looked like windows 95. It came up with two messages, one Microsoft INtellipoint has encounterd an issue and must close, two Windows defender application failed to initialize. I can basically go on the internet but thats it. The sounds dosent even work for some reason, I have no idea why this happend or what is all of a sudden caused this if you have any ideas of help please let me know.