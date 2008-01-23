Camcorders forum

General discussion

Please Help Me Choose a Camcorder.

by AFDN / January 23, 2008 9:27 AM PST

I am a student that is passionate about film making. It has really become a task that I enjoy embarking on. The camera I use now just does not cut it for me, due to it shooting at very low resolution. I would like to know which camcorder would be best for me with my budget of $600 dollars. Through my research I have deduced that I should buy a HDD or MiniDV Camcorder. Yet, I think MiniDV camcorders seem like more of a hassle to use them with Final Cut Pro. Also, I need the camcorder to have a microphone input. Lastly, I do not care for still image quality on this camcorder but I would like it to display the best video picture quality possible with my given budget.

Thank you in Advance.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Please Help Me Choose a Camcorder.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Please Help Me Choose a Camcorder.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
If you are truly a student passionate of filmaking
by boya84 / January 23, 2008 3:24 PM PST

using camcorders, you will use miniDV tape. Your film class instructure surely would have taught you that much. They are easy to use with your Macintosh (and a Firewire cable). If you are somehow brainwashed to believe a HDD will be easier, understand the following:

1) MiniDV tape continues to provide the best available video quality. Other internal storage media at the consumer level compress more than DV or HDV. The exceptions to this are external hard drives from Firestore and the P@ cards used in the Panasonic Proline cameras.

2) As a "student" of the art, you will also need manual audio control with that mic-in jack. The Sony DCR-VX2100, HVR-V1U and Z1u will provide for that. As well, the Can XHA1 and GL2 and XL series will be good candidates... along with the Panasonic HVX200 abd DVX100.

If you require consumer grade, the Sony HDR-HC7 abd HC9 and Canon HV20 and HC30 are good candidates. Any camcorder with a 1/8" mic in jack will need an XLR adapter to use good mics. BeachTek makes good gear.

$600 won't get you very far.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you
by AFDN / January 24, 2008 6:02 AM PST

Well I realized tape was better after I posted this. I am going to purchase a Canon HV20 it seems to fulfill all my needs and does not cost too much.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Excellent choice!
by boya84 / January 24, 2008 2:58 PM PST
In reply to: Thank you
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Camcorders forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.