Please help disconnections

I don't know for some reason whenever I play online computer games, I get disconnected. This happened recently, I would say about a week and a half ago. I don't play computer games much, but the only game I do play in Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne. Whenever I play this game, the DSL light starts to blink. The DSL light corresponds to the phone line cord. I have a Westell 2200 as my DSL modem, and my ISP is Verizon broadband. I try to playonline, but after 3 minutes the DSL light starts to blink, and I get disconnected. Please help. Also I have one firewall, but I disabled that. I am running Windows XP home. This problem only started a week and a half ago, and I have never made any cofiguration changes to my computer( only added virus protection software: AVG)
