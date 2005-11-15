Video Games & Consoles forum

General discussion

Please help disconnections

by Eddiefromalienwarecomps / November 15, 2005 10:48 AM PST

I don't know for some reason whenever I play online computer games, I get disconnected. This happened recently, I would say about a week and a half ago. I don't play computer games much, but the only game I do play in Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne. Whenever I play this game, the DSL light starts to blink. The DSL light corresponds to the phone line cord. I have a Westell 2200 as my DSL modem, and my ISP is Verizon broadband. I try to playonline, but after 3 minutes the DSL light starts to blink, and I get disconnected. Please help. Also I have one firewall, but I disabled that. I am running Windows XP home. This problem only started a week and a half ago, and I have never made any cofiguration changes to my computer( only added virus protection software: AVG)

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Please help disconnections
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Please help disconnections
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Video Games & Consoles forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.