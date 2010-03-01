Please help-can't connect my bd-p1590 to my 2wire!

OK I have to admit...I am NOT a fan of Samsung. I was incredibly unhappy with a camcorder that just stopped working on me. If it weren't for a good Google search one day I would have never found out that after a long class-action lawsuit, I would be eligible for a replacement for it when I almost threw it out. I called tech support multiple times and no one ever told me that this was an issue they had with their camcorders (specifically my model) and they wanted me to pay a lot of money to fix it myself.



Sorry...that was a little bit of a rant.



This is why I am really here:

A couple weeks ago my husband brings home a Samsung blu-ray player (BD-P1590) and told me it was a great deal and it streams Netflix! Of course, I was skeptical. After reading the instructions, I learned the catch-we had to spend another $80 for the adapter. I said fine but it better work. We got one. Now I cannot connect it to my 2 wire. Samsung told me that it must be an issue with my modem/firewall and to call AT&T. Today I spoke with someone from AT&T and they said "Sure for only $99 we can fix that in just a couple minutes." ABSOLUTELY NOT. I'm positive its just some simple thing like "open this window and check this box, now un-check that box...DONE" I have set up our wireless with 2 ps3s, a wii, an i pod touch, our phones...I know my way around this stuff pretty well. I am just afraid if I mess with my 2wire settings I'm going to mess something else up and have a bigger problem.

I am ready to return both the player and the adapter and swear off Samsung forever if I don't get this fixed soon. Can ANYONE help me???



So far I turned on the player, with no disk inserted I plugged in the adapter, selected ok to setup, selected my network and entered the WEP. Received the message, "unable to connect to 2Wire990"

I have power-cycled the modem, the computer...etc.,turned off the firewall...nothing I have done worked. I have some ideas of what I think would work, but since I am not an expert I am afraid to try certain things thinking I may screw something else up.

Any help is totally appreciated. Sorry its so long, thanks to anyone who actually reads this whole post!

Have a great day!!