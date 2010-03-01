Please help-can't connect my bd-p1590 to my 2wire!

Samsung forum

OK I have to admit...I am NOT a fan of Samsung. I was incredibly unhappy with a camcorder that just stopped working on me. If it weren't for a good Google search one day I would have never found out that after a long class-action lawsuit, I would be eligible for a replacement for it when I almost threw it out. I called tech support multiple times and no one ever told me that this was an issue they had with their camcorders (specifically my model) and they wanted me to pay a lot of money to fix it myself.

Sorry...that was a little bit of a rant.

This is why I am really here:
A couple weeks ago my husband brings home a Samsung blu-ray player (BD-P1590) and told me it was a great deal and it streams Netflix! Of course, I was skeptical. After reading the instructions, I learned the catch-we had to spend another $80 for the adapter. I said fine but it better work. We got one. Now I cannot connect it to my 2 wire. Samsung told me that it must be an issue with my modem/firewall and to call AT&T. Today I spoke with someone from AT&T and they said "Sure for only $99 we can fix that in just a couple minutes." ABSOLUTELY NOT. I'm positive its just some simple thing like "open this window and check this box, now un-check that box...DONE" I have set up our wireless with 2 ps3s, a wii, an i pod touch, our phones...I know my way around this stuff pretty well. I am just afraid if I mess with my 2wire settings I'm going to mess something else up and have a bigger problem.
I am ready to return both the player and the adapter and swear off Samsung forever if I don't get this fixed soon. Can ANYONE help me???

So far I turned on the player, with no disk inserted I plugged in the adapter, selected ok to setup, selected my network and entered the WEP. Received the message, "unable to connect to 2Wire990"
I have power-cycled the modem, the computer...etc.,turned off the firewall...nothing I have done worked. I have some ideas of what I think would work, but since I am not an expert I am afraid to try certain things thinking I may screw something else up.
Any help is totally appreciated. Sorry its so long, thanks to anyone who actually reads this whole post!
Have a great day!!

Sorry, I forgot to add...
by lilpunk1977 / March 1, 2010 6:05 AM PST

sorry I completely forgot to mention, that I took the Ethernet cable out of the back of the computer, stretched it across the middle of the room and plugged it directly into the blu-ray player and it worked fine. I even installed some updates. So I know it isn't the player. And the Samsung tech I spoke to told me that the adapter is working because it is reading it. The reason I am not just using the cable is it would have to go across a couple of rooms and I am just not interested in doing this.
Sorry, and thanks!

try...
by tigger000005 / March 1, 2010 8:51 PM PST

try changing the security on the router (2wire990 ?) from wep to wpa...
***remember that you will need to enter wpa on any other wireless equipment you may have (computers)...
***you may need to change the length of your password..a simple solution to remember you password, if the wpa asks for (can't remember exactly) a 26 digit password and you HAD "mypassword" before, use "mypasswordmypasswordmyp" for wpa.

Connecting Samsung Blu Ray Player Internet to 2wire modem
by neilgwil / August 28, 2010 8:08 AM PDT

I think that I might also be of use to you, since I just spent several hours trying to get my Samsung player to make a wireless connection to my 2wire modem. In giving this advice to you I must give credit to several other sources I came across (but neglected to save) when Googling this issue. Here goes:

1. Go to the 2wire gateway home network wireless settings and temporarily disable WEP wireless network security.

2. Go to the Network Settings page of your Samsung Player, and allow it to automatically obtain the IP, Mask, Gateway and DNS settings. Be sure to copy these settings on a piece of paper. The Blu Ray player should now be able to connect to the internet if you turn the power to the Blu Ray off and then on. (This is similar to rebooting a computer.)

3.You should then go back to the 2wire gateway home network wireless settings and re-enable the WEP wireless network security.

4. Finally, you should return to the network settings pager of the Samsung player, and manually enter the IP, Mask, Gateway and DNS settings you copied in Step 2 above. When prompted, enter the WEP wireless security code for your home network system. And turn the Samsung player off and then on. (In essence, you're rebooting again.)

The preceding steps worked for me. At least for now, the Internet features of my Samsung player are working with my 2wire router, without having to abandon my wireless network security. Good luck!!!

Thank you!
by springz2010 / December 29, 2010 5:01 AM PST

I was having the same problem today, and after some serious research, came across your post. Saved the day!

