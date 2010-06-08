PLEASE HELP....BIG VIRUS

It may take a little work but try this:



First, you'll want to have a Windows CD for use on a "repair" installation later, maybe. If the cleanup tools work correctly, things may resolve themselves easily. If not, you may need the Windows CD to run a repair installation.



Next, on separate clean computer, download the free Avira Rescue Disc program and create a bootable rescue disc using the instructions below. Once that's done, boot the computer using the Rescue disc and make sure to select the option to "Rename files" per the instructions, then run the scan using the disc.. You don't need to login to your computer as the rescue disc will run "outside" of Windows.



Avira AntiVir Rescue System



After the disc is created, follow these instructions to run it:



Tutorial for Avira Rescue CD



Next, follow the instructions below which you already have some of the tools for. The rescue disc should have eliminated enough of theproblem to allow "rkill" to run and allow you to install malwarebytes, etc.. In some case, after the installation of Malwarebytes, the actual "mbam.exe' file will be removed by the malware.. You can easily replace it by copying the file from a separate computer where Malwarebytes is installed, renaming it, then placing in the correctly folder listed below.:



Download ALL of the tools below on a friend or family member's, CLEAN computer and copy them to a CD or flash drive, then transfer them to the problem machine.



First, please download and run the following tool to help allow the removal programs below to run. (courtesy of Grinler at BleepingComputer.com)

There are 4 different versions. If one of them won't run then try to run the other one.

Vista and Win7 users need to right click and choose Run as Admin

You only need to get one of them to run, not all of them.



Rkill.exe http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.exe

Rkill.com http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.com

Rkill.scr http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.scr

Rkill.pif http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.pif

_____________________



IMMEDIATELY after running the "Rkill" tool above, run/install the Malwarebytes and SuperAntispyware installer and update files from the links below which you've also copied to a CD or flash drive, and transfered to the problem machine. Do NOT restart the computer after running Rkill.



Once downloaded and before transferring Malwarebytes and SuperAntispyware to the problem machine, rename the program installer "mbam-setup.exe" file to something else like "Gogetum.exe", then copy the installer file and the update file to a CD or flash drive.. Transfer the file to the problem machine, then install the "Gogetum.exe" file, then run the update to get the program current.. After that, run a full system scan and delete anything it finds.



Malwarebytes Installer Download Link (Clicking on the links below will immediately start the download dialogue window.)

http://www.besttechie.net/tools/mbam-setup.exe



Malwarebytes Manual Updater link

http://www.malwarebytes.org/mbam/database/mbam-rules.exe



Next, install and run a full system scan with the SuperAntispyware program and the manual updater from the links below. As before, you may need to rename the installer file to get the program to install.:



SuperAntispyware

http://www.superantispyware.com/



SuperAntispyware Manual Updater

http://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.html

____________



In a few situations, in order for the program to run, it was also necessary to rename the main "mbam.exe" file also after installing it.. It resides in the C:\Programs Files\Malwarebytes Antimalware folder....

_____________________





Hope this helps.



Grif