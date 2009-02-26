PC Hardware forum

Please describe what limits you to certain video cards

by brians_ready2 / February 26, 2009 12:49 PM PST

I mean, besides it having to be a PCi-E X1! I am so lost and I have come to this part of my year long build. Having the manufacture websites for supported ram, processor, ect. upgrades, note that these specs ARE the supported MAX for this Motherboard ect.
Abit LG-95Z MB W/Intel Core2 Duo E4700 2.6 GHz Processor. Crucial premium grade 2x1GB kit DDR2 533MHz Dual Channel Memory. This board is maxed. Ready to match this rig to a monitor....
22" HP Wide Screen LCD Monitor W/ HDMI & VGA which has a 1680 x 1055 @ 60 Hz maximum/optimum resolution . I would also like this rig to have some GAME to it. But... HOW DOES A VIDEO CARD FIT IN ALL THIS?
The Mother Board hosts 7.1 HD Audio CODEC and Integrated Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950 (GMA950) and I am applying VISTA 64 bit

Self limiting assumptions?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 26, 2009 8:28 PM PST

PCIe X2 cards work in X1 slots so only those that invent a new limitation will be limited.

-> I will share that I stick with CARDS ON THE LIST at this link:
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/best-graphics-card,2118.html


Does that help?
Bob

Collapse -
Redo.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 26, 2009 11:19 PM PST
Collapse -
nothing but the slot
by ramarc / February 26, 2009 10:17 PM PST

your mobo only has a pci-express x1 slot and can only physically accomodate x1 cards. most graphic cards use x16 slots... only a handful use x1 slots and that's what you'll have to choose from.

look at this photo of a typical motherboard. the two blue slots are x16 -- the two small slots between them are x1.

x1 cards are over-priced because of their limited appeal. newegg only has 2 x1 video cards listed currently: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814161197
neither is worth $100 -- as x16 cards, they'd probably be $45.

i suggest you get a new g31 based motherboard (msi g31m3, $50) and pair it with a radeon hd 4670 (msi r4670, $80 before $20 rebate). for $130, you'll have a entry level gamer. if that breaks your budget, get this acer 22" lcd for $145 (should be $50 cheaper than hp and fine for gaming).

