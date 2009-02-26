Please describe what limits you to certain video cards

PCIe X2 cards work in X1 slots so only those that invent a new limitation will be limited.
-> I will share that I stick with CARDS ON THE LIST at this link:
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/best-graphics-card,2118.html
Does that help?
Bob
I mean, besides it having to be a PCi-E X1! I am so lost and I have come to this part of my year long build. Having the manufacture websites for supported ram, processor, ect. upgrades, note that these specs ARE the supported MAX for this Motherboard ect.
Abit LG-95Z MB W/Intel Core2 Duo E4700 2.6 GHz Processor. Crucial premium grade 2x1GB kit DDR2 533MHz Dual Channel Memory. This board is maxed. Ready to match this rig to a monitor....
22" HP Wide Screen LCD Monitor W/ HDMI & VGA which has a 1680 x 1055 @ 60 Hz maximum/optimum resolution . I would also like this rig to have some GAME to it. But... HOW DOES A VIDEO CARD FIT IN ALL THIS?
The Mother Board hosts 7.1 HD Audio CODEC and Integrated Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950 (GMA950) and I am applying VISTA 64 bit