Please comment on Denon AVR-890.

Considering a Denon AVR-890. Need a new receiver and want something that delivers really good sound; and hopefully fairly simple to use once installed. The ads for the Denon AVR-890 says it prevents annoying volume jumps due to loud commercials between program breaks. Ads say it includes Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby pro Logic IIz; and instantly adjusts multiple parameters for optimum speaker/room matching. It measures 6 points in the room for optimum speaker performance. I am a total novice so needs some good advice. I have had trouble finding reviews of the Denon AVR-890. Would like to keep the cost less than $900.
