Please can someone help me!!!!!!!

Im running an old computer on a dongle. Just recently had paladin anti virus and caused lots of problems. My friend reformated it. Now my system is forever tryind to download windows updates Xp pack3. I also like to play poker and i tried to download a poker site which i had before the virus. My system says it has downloaded 11.2mb then it installs it. When i try to run it nothin happens and when i look in addd and remove programs its says there is only 0.33mbs downlowed. Same as the windows updates my system is always downloading that. I have AVG9 free version and windows defender2. My system is pent3 but only 256 ram with a 10g hard drive. I dont know anything about systems so please, if anyone would be so kind to help i dont understand comp speak. thanks
