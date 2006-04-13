Video Games & Consoles forum

General discussion

Playstation 2 Network Adapters

by Murxidon / April 13, 2006 1:10 AM PDT

A few months ago I used to play Playstation 2 games online using the PS2 Network adapter, I connected it to my Telewest supplied WebSTAR modem through the Ethernet port. Of course I couldn't use the Internet Connection on the PC at the same time.
But now my Playstation 2 is upstairs along with a second Telewest Set Top box. I noticed at the back of the box that there is an Ethernet port here. I am just wondering if I can connect my PS2 to that port and play games that way. I use the second set top box to watch TV in my bedroom, I tried it today and the lights at the back of the Network Adapter did flash and work as normal... Just as if it was connected to the modem, but I cannot play any games and attempt to connect to Central Station etc. as I have misplaced my memory card.

Thanks in advance...

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Playstation 2 Network Adapters
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Playstation 2 Network Adapters
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Video Games & Consoles forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.