plasmaBay

by mhschmie / November 11, 2006 9:38 PM PST

Any positive or negative comments regarding the merchant "plasmaBay"?

26 total posts
PlasmaBay
by hippiechick37 / November 11, 2006 10:00 PM PST
In reply to: plasmaBay

I just ordered a 50" Plasma from them and should be receiving it Wednesday or Thursday. I see that it is in route though. I can't say if there will be any problems, I HOPE NOT, given that I haven't received it yet, but I did get the TV for $1000 less than what I had seen it at BestBuy.

Customer feedback has horror stories
by NM_Bill / November 11, 2006 11:40 PM PST
In reply to: plasmaBay

of these guys as fly by nighters. AKA skynet communications corp & bestbuyplasma.

Feedback continues with tales of bait & switch, rude customer service reps & receiving obviously used equipment represented as new.

There are good merchants. They don't offer prices too good to be true. I wouldn't touch these guys with a 10 foot pole. If you're willing to blindly gamble, at least go to Vegas & be entertained in the meantime.

PlasmaBay
by hippiechick37 / November 12, 2006 1:17 AM PST

Well, reading the previous post, I am getting somewhat worried. So I went and checked it out and found that CNET had the following review of them:

http://att.com.com/4011-5_7-6259381.html

I saw the customer store rating as 4-1/2 stars when I froogled it. I definitely hope I get my TV and it not being a refurb, which did happen to a friend of mine but with some other online store, not PlasmaBay.

PLASMABAY.COM
by hippiechick37 / November 12, 2006 1:43 AM PST
In reply to: PlasmaBay

I have also checked them out with the BBB and the results can be seen at the following link:

http://www.trenton.bbb.org/nis/newsearch2.asp?ID=1&ComID=0221000017002366

They seem to be a reputable online company. I am sure that every electronics dealer whether it be online or not, has had complaints against them, from BestBuy, CircuitCity, etc......... I have yet to find any dealer that has not had ONE complaint against them. Now saying this, I am not saying that I won't have any problems, but given what I've read from the BBB and other reviews about PlasmaBay, I feel comfortable with my choice.

Read their customer feedback
by NM_Bill / November 12, 2006 3:21 AM PST
In reply to: PlasmaBay

on resellerratings.com

keep this thread going...
by freakyrandy / November 12, 2006 2:31 AM PST
In reply to: plasmaBay

if this company is offering these kinds of prices, we need to keep posting experiences with them. the BBB report looks good but...

customer service reports and quality of products are better than good prices. however, if plasmabay has all, then by all means, let's buy from them.

Agreed,
by mhschmie / November 12, 2006 4:29 AM PST

I have not purchased from them yet; however, I am seriously considering it. NM_Bill, can you expand on your post? Did you or anyone you know have a bad experience with the company? You posted that plasmaBay has is also known under two other names, that information is very important, if true. Can you confirm this?

It's all in the customer feedback
by NM_Bill / November 12, 2006 5:46 AM PST
In reply to: Agreed,

at the referenced

http://www.resellerratings.com/

Typical shopping site company ratings are just based on the company's stated policies. The internet needs more & better customer feedback. Even on this one, be wary of very small amount of entries & number of submitted comments per person. Company family & friends can try to stack up highly favorable comments to help their buddies.

Every time I buy on Amazon I volunteer to rate the merchant afterwards. It's a jungle out there & we need all the help we can get.

PlasmaBay
by hippiechick37 / November 12, 2006 10:03 AM PST

Very odd that some customers get excellent service and others do not. Also, as seen in the link I posted above, the BBB rates them as a good company. I see that my order is in route and should receive it Thursday, hopefully. Sort of weird that CNET rated them as a reputable company. The shipping number they gave me was DHL, but I don't know if DHL does freight. I then received another shipping number of a freight company which I suppose is contracted or partnered with the likes of DHL, UPS, and a few others givEN the information on the freight company website. I guess PlasmaBay contacts DHL and lets them use whatever freight company to ship the item. I don't know what will happen, but I will let you guys know when I get my TV from PlasmaBay.

BAY
by hippiechick37 / November 12, 2006 10:30 AM PST
In reply to: PlasmaBay

Oh, and one other thing, I would like every thing to go smooth with the PlasmaBay purchase, but if not, it's not like they can just take my money and run. I put it on my VISA and if I don't get my product and PlasmaBay doesn't want to refund my money, VISA will credit my account and then PlasmaBay is going to have to deal with VISA. Now given that VISA is a large company, I don't think PlasmaBay would won't to screw with them too much.

Best of luck to all
by NM_Bill / November 13, 2006 12:29 AM PST
In reply to: PlasmaBay

in regards to a company I wouldn't touch with that 10 foot pole when there are other online vendors who have impeccable reputations.

I suspect many small online upstarts begin with all the best intentions, little capital & try to race against the big boys, sometimes by charging customers credit cards up front without having the goods then scrambling to pick it up at the right price wholesale. As they can't keep up, the deterioration begins.

Consider that the BBB may not have a negative file as the company is so new as to not had the time for that to tell one way of another.

Manufactured for overseas sales
by Tony Romo / November 13, 2006 1:57 AM PST
In reply to: Best of luck to all

There are a number of these type of operations mostly located in Brooklyn, NY. They operate out of a basement or storefront or the like. I am not saying they sell "bad" products, but the word is that they can sell them for so cheap because they are not manufacurted to US Standards. They are manufactured for sale overseas. Is this true? I cannot back it up. Why or how can the sell it for so cheap? Grey market? Probably. Try Nextag for some cameras or plasama's. You will see all these "not so name brand stores" selling items way below market value. You get what you pay for. And as for the reviews on CNET and elsewhere-who wrote the positive reviews for these retailers?? Easy enough to do yourself. For the record I have never purchased anything from these retailers nor will I ever. I will look for sales from BestBuy, Buy.com and the other leading retailers. There is too much negative info on these dealers. Hope this helps. Err on the side of caution.. For example, you have a probelm, call the store, they say check the warranty, you get the warranty out, call the comapny, and find out the warranty is for Singapore or Sumatra. What now batman?

Righto, Tony Romo
by NM_Bill / November 13, 2006 2:50 AM PST

folks shouldn't be such babes in the wood that they fall for these things mindlessly.

When younger, I did get a couple things graymarket, etc. & generally was disappointed. A case could be made for judging relative to what sort of equipment is generally rather bulletproof as to service needs. I should have demanded a refund when I unknowingly got an item only packed with a photocopy of instructions in Japanese.

Aggressive merchants don't have to look far to find sources like Singapore distributors to buy goods from as unauthorized sales. If fact, most manufacturers sort of look the other way as to these practices. They certainly know from serial numbers, what the source was. Makers are too fond of gross sales revenues.

Buyers can learn rather quickly who reliable online sellers are, such as B&H Photo, etc. that I have used, as well as Vanns as posters here swear by. Problem is, most online shopping services (c/net shopping included) only use meaningless seller ratings based on published vendor sales policies. I always volunteer for a post sale customer feedback when buying through the Amazon network.

Buyers surely should take time to check this type info. If anyone knows of other good feedback info, please share it. I always check customer feedback of sellers on http://www.resellerratings.com/. Yes, small sample size info there can be attempted to be loaded by a seller's employees & family friends posting short, glowing comments. For one possible caution, look to see if many of the short, thumbs up posters have only posted once. Because I do try to believe in that system, my posts would probably indicate I've posted a dozen times or so.

Err on the side of caution, certainly. Why on earth would buyers risk apparently troublesome online sellers is beyond me. Any price quoted substantially below that of known reputable sellers should be a big red flag. What we all want is longer term satisaction rather than only initial cost. If one needs to wait a while to afford it, please do. Yes, I know buying fever from my younger days.

Tony, I'm not prepared to back up specific occurances about these kinds of unauthorized sales, but they have been documented from time to time. Strangely I've seen manufacturers list on thier homewebsite, unauthorized dealers as sources of their discontinued stock. They were just too eager to dump it. At the same time, they aggravate their full line authorized dealers who work to help promote the brand by demonstrating, giving info to potential customers & providing service. But hey, dealers differ in monetary importance. Small independents sell relative few units while even legit big boxes may pick up discounted units by the thousands. It's a roughshod free enterprise marketplace out there.
As customers we just don't feel we should bear all the brunt of let the buyer beware.

This is very helpful
by mhschmie / November 13, 2006 5:47 AM PST
In reply to: Righto, Tony Romo

Thanks for your comments. Your thoughts are helpful in making a decision of whether or not to buy from this particular vendor. However, it all must be taken with a grain of salt as a competitor of plasmaBay could be posting here. That said, plasmaBay itself could also post positive remarks here.

Update
by hippiechick37 / November 17, 2006 9:55 AM PST
In reply to: This is very helpful

Well guys, got my Panasonic TH-50PX600U today from Plasmabay and just hooked it up. Everything went smoothly. The TV looks great and the box it came in was in perfect condition. It looks as though I may have slipped by the guard this time. I sure am glad it turned out this way.

So will I buy from Plasmabay again? Can't say for sure given all the horror stories I've heard about them, but then again, I've read more good stuff about them too! It's tough to say which things I've read were true and which were not. Maybe Plasmabay is just getting an undeserved bad rep. I don't know!

Anyway, I just wanted to let you guys know everything from Plasmabay went down perfectly.

CONGRATS !!!
by Riverledge / November 18, 2006 12:18 PM PST
In reply to: Update

MAYBE PLASMABAY HAS got its act together.
Let us know how their 'customer service' is should you need it.

Happy watching, river.

REMEMBER THIS IS SHORT RHYME........
by Riverledge / November 13, 2006 6:03 AM PST
In reply to: plasmaBay

PLASMABAY, STAY AWAY,
PLASMABAY, ANOTHER DAY,
NOT!!!

river.

Hmm......
by hippiechick37 / November 13, 2006 6:46 AM PST

Dammit! Now you guys got me worried about this. I called Panasonic to ask them if they knew of this particular online company and the guy said he didn't. But he said that they probably get there TV's from a distributor and not directly from Panasonic.

I did get a package today from Plasmabay in which DHL delivered it, but it is the HDMI to HDMI cable I also got from them. The TV is coming by way of a freight truck.

Anyway, maybe I should have done more homework on this company, but I saw that CNET, the BBB, and a few other places checked them out as a good online source for electronics. How will I be able to sleep at night with this on my mind! LOL! Seriously, I really am worried about this purchase now. Once I receive the TV, the first thing I will do is find the serial # and call Panasonic to check it out! I really hope that things work out for me. And the thing is is that I was skeptical about making such a large purchase via an online company, but a few of my friends bought their plasmas from companies such as this, not Plasmabay though, and for the most part, everything worked out. I will keep you posted on my success or FAILURE!

Us regulars here don't shill for or against plasmabay or
by NM_Bill / November 13, 2006 9:07 AM PST
In reply to: Hmm......

others. We truly hope you have nothing to regret. We just are cynical enough to be leery of new vendors or those with spotty track records.

Best of luck & enjoy...

PlasmaBay
by hippiechick37 / November 13, 2006 9:57 AM PST

I am not sure what is considered a new online company or not, but I saw that they had been registered with the BBB for 3 yrs. I know that may not mean much, but what can I do now but hope that everything turns out ok. Anyway, thanks for the comments!

Hope you made out well
by mhschmie / November 17, 2006 6:25 AM PST
In reply to: PlasmaBay

f15e.kjd, I hope that all went well with your tv delivery. Let us know if you experienced any problems.

well???
by freakyrandy / November 18, 2006 10:18 AM PST
In reply to: Hope you made out well

it's been 4 days since your last post. did you get it yet?

Got it
by hippiechick37 / November 18, 2006 10:28 AM PST
In reply to: well???

See post 16 of 22. I'm not sure why it was put at post 16. Maybe I just clicked reply of someone else's post wanting it to actually be the last post in line. Anyway, I did get it in! See post 16 of 22.

They Check Out
by johnkaw / November 21, 2007 11:57 PM PST
In reply to: Got it

Well, they check out OK with the Better Business Bureau, and on Pricegrabber reviews they have 4 out of 5 stars. I think it's interesting that Sears.com has a much more horrible rating than some of the "fly by night" companies. Things can always go wrong, but that's why it's good to use a credit card...so you can dispute the charges if necessary. I think it's good to check and see if any company is an authorized dealer. That way they're not considered "gray market."

Worst Online Shopping Experience!!!
by abcx4zs / December 5, 2007 10:18 AM PST
In reply to: plasmaBay

Ordered a $2,500 LCD TV. A sales rep called a day later to tell us the order has been processed. Then he tried to sell us accessories and a service plan. We did not buy. He said the delivery company would call. Ten days later, nothing happened. When we called their Customer Service, it took 15 minutes to get to the right person. Then we were told that our order was canceled. But they could not tell us who canceled it and why, because "the system does not say".

We ordered the same TV from Amazon for $50 dollars more. It was shipped in 24 hours. White Glove delivery. They move it to upstairs, set it up, and tested everything before we signed the sheet. We could not have been happier that PlasmaBay canceled our order!

