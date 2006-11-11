folks shouldn't be such babes in the wood that they fall for these things mindlessly.



When younger, I did get a couple things graymarket, etc. & generally was disappointed. A case could be made for judging relative to what sort of equipment is generally rather bulletproof as to service needs. I should have demanded a refund when I unknowingly got an item only packed with a photocopy of instructions in Japanese.



Aggressive merchants don't have to look far to find sources like Singapore distributors to buy goods from as unauthorized sales. If fact, most manufacturers sort of look the other way as to these practices. They certainly know from serial numbers, what the source was. Makers are too fond of gross sales revenues.



Buyers can learn rather quickly who reliable online sellers are, such as B&H Photo, etc. that I have used, as well as Vanns as posters here swear by. Problem is, most online shopping services (c/net shopping included) only use meaningless seller ratings based on published vendor sales policies. I always volunteer for a post sale customer feedback when buying through the Amazon network.



Buyers surely should take time to check this type info. If anyone knows of other good feedback info, please share it. I always check customer feedback of sellers on http://www.resellerratings.com/. Yes, small sample size info there can be attempted to be loaded by a seller's employees & family friends posting short, glowing comments. For one possible caution, look to see if many of the short, thumbs up posters have only posted once. Because I do try to believe in that system, my posts would probably indicate I've posted a dozen times or so.



Err on the side of caution, certainly. Why on earth would buyers risk apparently troublesome online sellers is beyond me. Any price quoted substantially below that of known reputable sellers should be a big red flag. What we all want is longer term satisaction rather than only initial cost. If one needs to wait a while to afford it, please do. Yes, I know buying fever from my younger days.



Tony, I'm not prepared to back up specific occurances about these kinds of unauthorized sales, but they have been documented from time to time. Strangely I've seen manufacturers list on thier homewebsite, unauthorized dealers as sources of their discontinued stock. They were just too eager to dump it. At the same time, they aggravate their full line authorized dealers who work to help promote the brand by demonstrating, giving info to potential customers & providing service. But hey, dealers differ in monetary importance. Small independents sell relative few units while even legit big boxes may pick up discounted units by the thousands. It's a roughshod free enterprise marketplace out there.

As customers we just don't feel we should bear all the brunt of let the buyer beware.