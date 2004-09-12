Pink lines/dots in pictures (Kodak DX4330)

Hi,



This is my first time posting and I have a Kodak DX4330 as you can see in my subject line. Recently I have been noticing alot of pinkish lines/dots in my pictures. Not sure what it is, but it doesn't always seem to happen. It all started back in July when I was taking some sunset pictures. I didn't really notice them on the camera screen, nor was I really looking for them. But I got home to download the pictures via the camera dock and when they came up on the monitor, I was surprised to see these discolorations and flaws in all my pictures. Its like they outlined certain edges of the sun and the clouds. Since that time, I have taken more pictures and have been getting similar results. I cleaned the lens to no avail. I'm not sure if it has something to do with the lighting or something internal to the camera that needs to be repaired? I took some test pictures recently and it seemed like the color white was where the pinkish lines/dots were being attracted too. But then minutes later under the same circumstances and same subject, the lines did not appear. I wish there was a better way for me to explain/describe this, but its hard to communicate the problem. If anybody out there can help identify the problem and offer a solution I would greatly appreciate it. My wife and I will be going on our honeymoon beginning Oct 1st, 2004 and we will be taking many, many pictures along the way (road trip to Niagara/Vermont/Maine). I just would hate to come home and find out all our pictures are ruined by these lines. Please help!



Sincerely,

Jason Sieben

Chicago, IL