Pictures from Iraq (Warning! Very graphic!!!!)

by Charlie Thunell PL&T / January 6, 2005 1:45 PM PST

Please don't go here if you are sensitive to very graphic pictures from a war that is taking place right now!

Don't go where?
by Jerry562 / January 6, 2005 7:05 PM PST
Sad
The word ''here'' in Charlie's post...
by Paul C / January 6, 2005 8:19 PM PST
In reply to: Don't go where?

...is a hyperlink. The forum software no longer displays links as bold text by default, I'm sad to say.

Welcome to Speakeasy
by Dan McC / January 6, 2005 11:50 PM PST
In reply to: Don't go where?

Enjoy!

Dan

Why post them then. We already know grusome things
by Kiddpeat / January 6, 2005 11:54 PM PST

happen. There are grusome pictures of tsunami damage. They add little to our understanding.

dude welcome to the reality of war
by Mark5019 / January 7, 2005 12:02 AM PST

next time look for the pictures of the beheaded civys that that scum did, or the mass graves with the dead iraqis that sadam killed.

Charlie ....
by MarciaB / January 7, 2005 12:38 AM PST

...you have provided the images

...you have provided the warning


What are your thoughts?
What was your purpose?
Or is that something we already know ...

... namely, you think the USA is bad/wrong/evil/etc.?

Please correct me if I am off track with your thinking on this.


Sad


.

The purpose?
by Charlie Thunell PL&T / January 7, 2005 1:59 AM PST
In reply to: Charlie ....

THe purpose is the same as when you or any other fellow member posts a link to a site that they may find informative or interesting to some of the members.

As for what I think about the USA... Why would you want to take the thread south Marcia when my opinion is known and every time I state it I get attacked by part of the members of this forum?

BTW, no need to answer my question, just some food for thought...

Took more than a few posts........
by Glenda / January 7, 2005 2:13 AM PST
In reply to: The purpose?

too finally get what you wanted:)

charlie you hate the usa
by Mark5019 / January 7, 2005 3:15 AM PST
In reply to: The purpose?

why i dont know but when you slap some body across the face expect to get slapped back.

again you post a thread knowing well what will happen.

still say you need a pet.

Maybe a great BIG................
by Glenda / January 7, 2005 4:02 AM PST

Grizzly Bear??? LOL

(NT) (NT) wonder if hes alergic to wool?
by Mark5019 / January 7, 2005 5:19 AM PST
(NT) (NT) On a bear? ? ?
by Dan McC / January 7, 2005 5:23 AM PST
On a bear? ? ?
by Farsong / January 7, 2005 7:06 AM PST
In reply to: (NT) On a bear? ? ?

This goes way beyond wool. Unless we are only talking of the wool over the eyes of those UNINFORMED.

Hitler reborn?
by Farsong / January 13, 2005 7:07 AM PST
In reply to: (NT) On a bear? ? ?

Meaning those who folow lock-step their very own "Hitler" will do and say anything to promote their misguided agenda?

what comes after food for thought......
by jonah jones / January 7, 2005 6:53 AM PST
In reply to: The purpose?

regurgitation...

couple of thoughts for you to feed on...

what makes you think that what you posted is "informative or interesting to some of the members"???.

As for what I think about the USA... Why would you want to take the thread south Marcia when my opinion is known

i'm so happy you finally admitted it....


every time I state it I get attacked by part of the members of this forum

thank your lucky stars it's only 'part' of the members....


.

what comes after food for thought......
by Farsong / January 7, 2005 7:04 AM PST

"thank your lucky stars it's only 'part' of the members...."

Meaning of course that you would be happy with Adolf.

Figures.

(NT) (NT) nope hes dead thank the lord soon saddam i hope
by Mark5019 / January 7, 2005 8:07 AM PST
what comes after food for thought......
by Chorus-Line A1-QMS / January 11, 2005 10:14 PM PST

...A warm welcome. From me to you...

Btw, our neighbor just had a new baby girl so beautiful, soft and tender. What a great moment in time to welcome and embrace the new edition to the family.

Anyways, hop in the bandwagon and explore the city. So many tour guide to choose from, OTOH, you may not need one. Wink


cl

i would be happy with adolf??
by jonah jones / January 12, 2005 11:08 PM PST

if you mean adolf hitler, you mistakenly think that i associate with people like you?

for a "newbie" you sure are fast with your mouth!


.

Charlie...
by Angeline Booher / January 7, 2005 4:37 AM PST

It is proper that you gave a warning. Thank you.

However, I am sure that there are graphic photos of dead coalition soldiers, suicide/murder car and body bombers and their victims, Iraqi police and military trainees killed execution style, and others that are shown in the Middle East on TV from which still photos can be made.

As you said, we know your views. But we do not post graphic photos to reinforce our views that may or may not coincide with yours.

That is because we know the realities of war. There could be some of us who know the soldier in the photo. Her family already knows of her injuries.

Angeline


click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

Charlie...
by Farsong / January 7, 2005 6:12 AM PST
In reply to: Charlie...

Are you asking Charlie NOT to post links like this WITH A WARNING and if so, is this an OFFICIAL CNET policy?

If so, I rue the day.

Welcome to Speakeasy
by Dan McC / January 7, 2005 6:21 AM PST
In reply to: Charlie...

Enjoy!

Dan

Charlie has been
by Angeline Booher / January 7, 2005 6:22 AM PST
In reply to: Charlie...
No, she didn't, and no, it's not.
by Cindi Haynes / January 7, 2005 6:23 AM PST
In reply to: Charlie...
Thank you
by Farsong / January 7, 2005 6:34 AM PST

Thank you for the welcome Cindi. I hope I can learn the nuances of the terms of service that are unwritten.

(NT) (NT) I'm sure you'll get the hang of it.
by Cindi Haynes / January 7, 2005 6:41 AM PST
In reply to: Thank you
GOOD moderators are made of your stock
by Farsong / January 7, 2005 7:01 AM PST

Perhaps if I'm treated with the respect you have shown toward me and thank you for your even-handed repsonse to my posts thus far.

you throw garbage like this
by jonah jones / January 7, 2005 7:07 AM PST
Meaning of course that you would be happy with Adolf.

Figures.

Posted by: Farsong Posted on: 01/07/2005 3:04 PM

and you expect respect?

.
(NT) (NT) I wish I could believe that Farsong was a 'NEW' poster
by SteveGargini / January 7, 2005 7:33 AM PST
(NT) (NT) if you do want to buy a bridge?
by Mark5019 / January 7, 2005 8:11 AM PST
