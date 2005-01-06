Pictures from Iraq (Warning! Very graphic!!!!)

Thread display:
Don't go where?
Jerry562
January 6, 2005 7:05 PM PST
The word ''here'' in Charlie's post...
Paul C
January 6, 2005 8:19 PM PST
...is a hyperlink. The forum software no longer displays links as bold text by default, I'm sad to say.
Welcome to Speakeasy
Dan McC
January 6, 2005 11:50 PM PST
Why post them then. We already know grusome things
Kiddpeat
January 6, 2005 11:54 PM PST
happen. There are grusome pictures of tsunami damage. They add little to our understanding.
dude welcome to the reality of war
Mark5019
January 7, 2005 12:02 AM PST
next time look for the pictures of the beheaded civys that that scum did, or the mass graves with the dead iraqis that sadam killed.
Charlie ....
MarciaB
January 7, 2005 12:38 AM PST
...you have provided the images
...you have provided the warning
What are your thoughts?
What was your purpose?
Or is that something we already know ...
... namely, you think the USA is bad/wrong/evil/etc.?
Please correct me if I am off track with your thinking on this.
.
The purpose?
THe purpose is the same as when you or any other fellow member posts a link to a site that they may find informative or interesting to some of the members.
As for what I think about the USA... Why would you want to take the thread south Marcia when my opinion is known and every time I state it I get attacked by part of the members of this forum?
BTW, no need to answer my question, just some food for thought...
Took more than a few posts........
Glenda
January 7, 2005 2:13 AM PST
too finally get what you wanted:)
charlie you hate the usa
Mark5019
January 7, 2005 3:15 AM PST
why i dont know but when you slap some body across the face expect to get slapped back.
again you post a thread knowing well what will happen.
still say you need a pet.
Maybe a great BIG................
Glenda
January 7, 2005 4:02 AM PST
(NT) wonder if hes alergic to wool?
Mark5019
January 7, 2005 5:19 AM PST
(NT) On a bear? ? ?
Dan McC
January 7, 2005 5:23 AM PST
On a bear? ? ?
Farsong
January 7, 2005 7:06 AM PST
This goes way beyond wool. Unless we are only talking of the wool over the eyes of those UNINFORMED.
Hitler reborn?
Farsong
January 13, 2005 7:07 AM PST
Meaning those who folow lock-step their very own "Hitler" will do and say anything to promote their misguided agenda?
what comes after food for thought......
regurgitation...
couple of thoughts for you to feed on...
what makes you think that what you posted is "informative or interesting to some of the members"???.
As for what I think about the USA... Why would you want to take the thread south Marcia when my opinion is known
i'm so happy you finally admitted it....
every time I state it I get attacked by part of the members of this forum
thank your lucky stars it's only 'part' of the members....
.
what comes after food for thought......
Farsong
January 7, 2005 7:04 AM PST
"thank your lucky stars it's only 'part' of the members...."
Meaning of course that you would be happy with Adolf.
Figures.
(NT) nope hes dead thank the lord soon saddam i hope
Mark5019
January 7, 2005 8:07 AM PST
what comes after food for thought......
...A warm welcome. From me to you...
Btw, our neighbor just had a new baby girl so beautiful, soft and tender. What a great moment in time to welcome and embrace the new edition to the family.
Anyways, hop in the bandwagon and explore the city. So many tour guide to choose from, OTOH, you may not need one.
cl
Collapse -
i would be happy with adolf??
if you mean adolf hitler, you mistakenly think that i associate with people like you?
for a "newbie" you sure are fast with your mouth!
.
Collapse -
Charlie...
It is proper that you gave a warning. Thank you.
However, I am sure that there are graphic photos of dead coalition soldiers, suicide/murder car and body bombers and their victims, Iraqi police and military trainees killed execution style, and others that are shown in the Middle East on TV from which still photos can be made.
As you said, we know your views. But we do not post graphic photos to reinforce our views that may or may not coincide with yours.
That is because we know the realities of war. There could be some of us who know the soldier in the photo. Her family already knows of her injuries.
Angeline
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
Collapse -
Charlie...
Farsong
January 7, 2005 6:12 AM PST
Are you asking Charlie NOT to post links like this WITH A WARNING and if so, is this an OFFICIAL CNET policy?
If so, I rue the day.
Collapse -
Welcome to Speakeasy
Dan McC
January 7, 2005 6:21 AM PST
Thank you
Farsong
January 7, 2005 6:34 AM PST
Thank you for the welcome Cindi. I hope I can learn the nuances of the terms of service that are unwritten.
(NT) I'm sure you'll get the hang of it.
Collapse -
GOOD moderators are made of your stock
Farsong
January 7, 2005 7:01 AM PST
Perhaps if I'm treated with the respect you have shown toward me and thank you for your even-handed repsonse to my posts thus far.
you throw garbage like this
Meaning of course that you would be happy with Adolf.
Figures.
Posted by: Farsong Posted on: 01/07/2005 3:04 PM
and you expect respect?
.
Collapse -
(NT) I wish I could believe that Farsong was a 'NEW' poster
Collapse -
(NT) if you do want to buy a bridge?
Mark5019
January 7, 2005 8:11 AM PST
