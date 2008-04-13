Audio & Video Software forum

General discussion

picture resolution & DVD slideshow

by djm50-18814688903565877500968987997860 / April 13, 2008 9:32 PM PDT

I've been working on creating a DVD slideshow to share the many pictures of my daughter's wedding. Sources for the pics come from friends and the professional photographer for the wedding. The resolution of the many pics range from 25" x 19" at 72 dpi to 10" x 8" at 314 dpi. I am using photoshop cs3 to edit. I've burned a few sample DVDs to see what works best when shown on TV and find that the 25" x 19" at 72 dpi (professional pic) image is filled with noise and stretched when viewed on TV, while many pics from cheap point & shoot cameras look better. Any suggestion for adjusting image size for best viewing? I know PShop has a built in actions for DVD slideshows. Anyone with experience in these?

It always looks poor on SD TV.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 13, 2008 11:22 PM PDT

Try this. Make a HD presentation. In the future they'll have all HD TVs or PC/Macs so you'll be doing them a big favor.
Bob

It alwyas looks poor on SD TV 2
by djm50-18814688903565877500968987997860 / April 13, 2008 11:36 PM PDT

Ok, just how would I go about creating a HD presentation? I'm pretty sure the pgm I will use is ProShow Gold.

Fantastic.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 14, 2008 5:17 AM PDT

Proshow gold is now in HD. Just tell it that your project is HD and viola.

HD
by djm50-18814688903565877500968987997860 / April 14, 2008 7:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Fantastic.

Fantastic,
Thanks for the info. I'll give it a shot!

