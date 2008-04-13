picture resolution & DVD slideshow

Try this. Make a HD presentation. In the future they'll have all HD TVs or PC/Macs so you'll be doing them a big favor.
Bob
I've been working on creating a DVD slideshow to share the many pictures of my daughter's wedding. Sources for the pics come from friends and the professional photographer for the wedding. The resolution of the many pics range from 25" x 19" at 72 dpi to 10" x 8" at 314 dpi. I am using photoshop cs3 to edit. I've burned a few sample DVDs to see what works best when shown on TV and find that the 25" x 19" at 72 dpi (professional pic) image is filled with noise and stretched when viewed on TV, while many pics from cheap point & shoot cameras look better. Any suggestion for adjusting image size for best viewing? I know PShop has a built in actions for DVD slideshows. Anyone with experience in these?