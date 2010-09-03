A notebook usually has 3 display output modes:
1) Use the notebooks monitor;
2) Use the external display (usually a VGA connector) port;
3) Use both.
That may be what you are seeing. However, most notebooks would use a special "Fn" (usually a blue key) plus one of the Function keys to toggle through those selections.
Now, I would not put it past some video software manufacturer to provide some mouse/cursor selection to switch modes when you move the mouse over some portion of the screen. If that is what is happening (and please remember I am only guessing that is what is happening at all) then there should be an easy way of shutting it off, or to even prevent it happening in the first place.
To better diagnose it would require us to know your computer model and your operating system version. AND!! if you could do a screen-capture, posting it on an image sharing site, would really help.
While I am on my notebook computer wirelessly (this doesn't happen on my wired PC) frequently a picture of a monitor appear on the bottom of the right screen-within this box are three rectangular boxes on the bottom. I don't know how to make this disappear without shutting off the computer. It prevents me from seeing everything on my screen. I use avast-don't know if this is a virus, but I am going to run my Avast program in a few minutes. Has anyone had this happen to them?
I appreciate your advice.
Thanks,
Karen