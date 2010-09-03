A notebook usually has 3 display output modes:
1) Use the notebooks monitor;
2) Use the external display (usually a VGA connector) port;
3) Use both.

That may be what you are seeing. However, most notebooks would use a special "Fn" (usually a blue key) plus one of the Function keys to toggle through those selections.

Now, I would not put it past some video software manufacturer to provide some mouse/cursor selection to switch modes when you move the mouse over some portion of the screen. If that is what is happening (and please remember I am only guessing that is what is happening at all) then there should be an easy way of shutting it off, or to even prevent it happening in the first place.

To better diagnose it would require us to know your computer model and your operating system version. AND!! if you could do a screen-capture, posting it on an image sharing site, would really help.