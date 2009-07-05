Cameras forum

General discussion

pics erased

by dsimpson82 / July 5, 2009 8:34 PM PDT

HELP!! We have a Canon PowerShot SD750. All of our pics from Italy are gone. My husband said he didn't select to delete anything, what could have happened?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: pics erased
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: pics erased
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
Re: pics disappeared
by Kees Bakker / July 5, 2009 8:41 PM PDT
In reply to: pics erased

Didn't you copy them to the PC yet and make a backup? Should be one of the first things to do when returning from a holiday.

There's a lot of software that might help: http://www.google.com/search?q=photo+recovery+sd
I don't have any personal experience, so I can't advise which one is the best.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Deleting Photos
by speedbird2 / July 5, 2009 11:24 PM PDT
In reply to: pics erased

Sorry that happened to you. I almost deleted 1000 photos during playback on my new Casio camera. I have no PC so all my photos are stored on SD Cards. I accidentally almost deleted all files. I just wanted to delete 1 bad photo. I am sure others are pulling-out their hair for doing the same thing. I am petrified now of formatting the memory card as I am scared I will accidentally erase a card with photos on it. I think it's almost impossible to retrieve those photos. Let us know if you can.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
pics erased
by mooseantlers / July 6, 2009 7:18 AM PDT
In reply to: pics erased

I feel your pain! But, all may not be lost provided:

a. You have not reused the memory cards, or
b. Have done a low level reformat (which Canon has on some models)

You will need a copy of a file restoration program. Which one is up to you as there are too many to name. I personally use File Rescue Plus but there may be more out there that do a better job than others.

As you may or may not know, a computer normally doesn't 'delete' anything, it just electronically marks the space the file occupied as available for use.

If you've reused the memory card, but not filled it, it may be possible to recover some of the photos that still remain.

Please note that some of these file recovery programs indicate they will recover files even after a reformat. Maybe so, but an ounce of prevention is worth a real pain in the neck. I learned . . the hard way . . when I deleted a memory card's worth of pics on a vacation.

Also note that, whatever recovery software you choose, you can also recover files from your computer.

If I may pass along a few hints as to what I do, maybe it'll help:

a. Install a file recovery program.
b. If you need to, use that little white 'write protect slider' on the memory card once it's full.
c. Once you are able to download the photos, do it in 3 times; download to a regular drive, a second copy to a backup drive and then do a 3rd copy to writeable media (CD, DVD).

If you do some research, Cd/DVD aren't permanent & need to make copies every (? 10 ?) years. Probably more longer lasting than a hard drive. And, from what i've read, a lot more reliable than leaving them on memory cards.

And when I mean download them to whatever, don't bother to rotate or do any types of corrections to them. Just do them as is. Use that 1st copy of pics as the working set. So what if you make an oops? If you get into the habit of renaming the file to something else, you'll always have a copy of the original.

I'm envious of your trip to Italy! Now that I have a great D-Cam (Canon SX-10IS), I either want to go back to Hawaii or to Yellowstone!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Help!!
by dsimpson82 / July 6, 2009 9:16 PM PDT
In reply to: pics erased

The pics are gone from the camera. It happened before we got home to put them on the computer. When you erase a pic it will ask you if you want to delete or cancel. That prompt never came up as he wasn't trying to delete anything, but now the pics are gone:(

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Photo Recovery
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / July 7, 2009 12:05 AM PDT
In reply to: Help!!

You will need a card reader for your computer.
You will need File Recovery Software:
..Kees Bakker gave you a link, here it is again:
http://www.google.com/search?q=photo+recovery+sd

Choose one of the programs; you will find freeware, shareware, and purchase programs.
I can't tell you which one to choose, as I have not used any of them.
But they all do the same thing. Recover lost files (photos).

..
.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.