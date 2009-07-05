pics erased

I feel your pain! But, all may not be lost provided:



a. You have not reused the memory cards, or

b. Have done a low level reformat (which Canon has on some models)



You will need a copy of a file restoration program. Which one is up to you as there are too many to name. I personally use File Rescue Plus but there may be more out there that do a better job than others.



As you may or may not know, a computer normally doesn't 'delete' anything, it just electronically marks the space the file occupied as available for use.



If you've reused the memory card, but not filled it, it may be possible to recover some of the photos that still remain.



Please note that some of these file recovery programs indicate they will recover files even after a reformat. Maybe so, but an ounce of prevention is worth a real pain in the neck. I learned . . the hard way . . when I deleted a memory card's worth of pics on a vacation.



Also note that, whatever recovery software you choose, you can also recover files from your computer.



If I may pass along a few hints as to what I do, maybe it'll help:



a. Install a file recovery program.

b. If you need to, use that little white 'write protect slider' on the memory card once it's full.

c. Once you are able to download the photos, do it in 3 times; download to a regular drive, a second copy to a backup drive and then do a 3rd copy to writeable media (CD, DVD).



If you do some research, Cd/DVD aren't permanent & need to make copies every (? 10 ?) years. Probably more longer lasting than a hard drive. And, from what i've read, a lot more reliable than leaving them on memory cards.



And when I mean download them to whatever, don't bother to rotate or do any types of corrections to them. Just do them as is. Use that 1st copy of pics as the working set. So what if you make an oops? If you get into the habit of renaming the file to something else, you'll always have a copy of the original.



I'm envious of your trip to Italy! Now that I have a great D-Cam (Canon SX-10IS), I either want to go back to Hawaii or to Yellowstone!