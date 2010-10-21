PHP mySQL and HTML HELP

Kees
I'm trying to create a job postings site for a school project/competition. Instead of doing a simple HTML page that users can post Job Offerings on, i wanted to make a dynamic page using PHP and mySQL to allow users to search and better organize and input data. I know a good deal of HTML but need help with the PHP and MySQL part, I know how to set up and import data into the database using a HTML form/s and a php script to actually add data but it is searching for keywords and exporting data from the database to a defined table. Any help would be greatly appreciated!