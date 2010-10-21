PHP mySQL and HTML HELP

But if you post a question about everything you may be upset at the replies. What most of those forums offer is a FAQ for the newbies and when you have a problem to solve I find it best to keep it to the problem and not about the system.



It's also a sign that many folk are not doing their own research today. That is, such a forum is very easy to find with google yet I find folk ask where they are. I'm unsure why but if you reply with a google link showing how to find such things some folk get irate or worse.



The good news is those folk might not last long. Those that learn to search with search engines often get farther down the road and then can ask that one thing that is stopping them.



In closing this stuff is not something covered in one paragraph. We all wish it was at times.

Bob