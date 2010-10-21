PHP mySQL and HTML HELP

Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

by Metal_Drummer / October 21, 2010 6:12 AM PDT

I'm trying to create a job postings site for a school project/competition. Instead of doing a simple HTML page that users can post Job Offerings on, i wanted to make a dynamic page using PHP and mySQL to allow users to search and better organize and input data. I know a good deal of HTML but need help with the PHP and MySQL part, I know how to set up and import data into the database using a HTML form/s and a php script to actually add data but it is searching for keywords and exporting data from the database to a defined table. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Re: php and mysql
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 21, 2010 6:19 AM PDT
Books
by Metal_Drummer / October 22, 2010 12:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: php and mysql

I do have a few PDF books i got for free/payed fir but they do not cover evrything. I was just wondering if anyone knew a place such as a forums specificly about PHP and mySQL that i could post questions/Problems I have and hopefully get them solved. Unfortunatly my local book store does not have anything on any programming language Sad

Yes there are.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 22, 2010 1:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Books

But if you post a question about everything you may be upset at the replies. What most of those forums offer is a FAQ for the newbies and when you have a problem to solve I find it best to keep it to the problem and not about the system.

It's also a sign that many folk are not doing their own research today. That is, such a forum is very easy to find with google yet I find folk ask where they are. I'm unsure why but if you reply with a google link showing how to find such things some folk get irate or worse.

The good news is those folk might not last long. Those that learn to search with search engines often get farther down the road and then can ask that one thing that is stopping them.

In closing this stuff is not something covered in one paragraph. We all wish it was at times.
Bob

Thanks
by Metal_Drummer / October 22, 2010 10:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Yes there are.

Thank you both for responding,I do try to use Google as much as possible to find solutions for problems but there are just times where I'm not sure what to do. I have gone through a crash course of PHP and mySQL in about a week and am just now starting to grasp it better. And about the Google links, i am happy to say that any help, including Google links are very helpful because half of the time I am not sure of the technical name of what I'm attempting (emphasis on attempting) to do. And for the forums, do you have any recommendations on one that is considered to be very active, because most of the ones I have been to have been posts made months or years ago. And thank you both again for responding!

Months or years ago is fine.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 23, 2010 2:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

PHP, MySQL has not changed much in years.

I author and support a few apps that use MySQL and they have been running for 5+ years and nothing really new has changed over that time.

Why would you need a newer answer when it comes to PHP and MySQL?
Bob

Bob's got a point
by Sovereign Forum moderator / October 22, 2010 3:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Books

The info on how to get started and how to do something can mostly be found online. So you've got PHP and MySQL and you want to implement a search. I would Google something like "php search mysql database" and that will get you started. You learn from what you read, figured out the terms, then do more targeted searches. Then if you have specific problems on implementation, or other specific questions, there are forums such as CNET to get that answer or at least pointers on how to solve that particular problems.

It's hard to answer questions like "how do I search," but it's easy to answer "I wrote XYZ code, get this particular error, so what am I doing wrong". It also shows that you've done some actual work and people are more inclined to help those individuals.

~Sovereign

