Photoshop History Brush

Can someone help with this? I'm running Photoshop CS2 full version at work, and have a weird problem. Instead of restoring images, the history brush just paints white. It acts exactly like a white paint brush. I can use other history options, and all work except the brush.
Anyone know a fix before I reinstall?
Thanks.
Windows XP SP2
Dell Optiplex GX280
256MB of RAM
Cheap *** Intel videocard
