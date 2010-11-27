Photographing Jewelry with Olympus Camedia C 765

This setup is handy and works for any camera. You could give it a try.



1. Decent sized cardboard box, let's say 14" on a side. Preferably something cube shaped.

2. Tracing or thin white tissue (packing) paper.

3. Tape. I prefer painter's tape because it allows for some adjustment.

4. Satin finish poster paper. (You can experiment with glossy or flat for different effects.)



Most, if not all of the above you can find at a dollar store.



Make the box open on one end and closed on the other. Tape up on the closed end such that it stays shut there and is sturdy. Now get a box cutter or knife. place box such that open end is facing to one side. On the top and two sides adjacent to the open end, cut out the sides leaving a 1" margin. Then cut the tissue paper to overlap the margins on each cut out hole by 1/4" or so. Tape the paper over each of the cut out holes. (I tape diagonally first to make paper taut, then taping up each of the whole sides. Once this is done, you have a light box.



Now you setup the poster paper in the light box. It serves as the backdrop. For jewelry, I suggest using black or another dark color to bring out highlights and contrast. You cut the sheet such that it covers the back of the box and then curves smoothly and covers the bottom when viewed from the open end.



Now set up some stand lights (desk lamps can work) around your lightbox or alternately place it near a window with bright sunlight. Place the jewelry on the bottom, and the soft diffuse lighting and nearly featureless background will do the rest to make the details pop. If you're using regular household desk lamps, you're going to want to do some work on the white-balance either by viewing the illuminated tissue paper and setting your camera or doing postwork in software such as Photoshop.



Oh, and you'll want to use a tripod. Unless you're using bright sunlight or have proper studio lights, the exposure times will be on the long side. So set your camera for delayed shutter, 2 second timer, or remote release depending on whichever works best. That way you'll have no shake in your pics.



If you want to see exactly how simple the setup is for this, here's my blog post:

http://bbq-px.blogspot.com/2008/11/fun-with-lightbox.html



And an example end-result pic of something small using the above setup, in this case a Hotwheel's car:

http://img384.imageshack.us/img384/123/hotwheels380selxx6.jpg



Not bad, huh?