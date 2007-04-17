photographing at the museum

Let's start with --- which lens?
You will be shooting in low light and in most cases tripods are not allowed.
So....you need a "bight lens".
Bright zoom lenses are quite expensive and will be more than your budget.
That means you should look at prime lenses (one focal length - no zoom).
The biggest bargain in town is the 50mm f1.8 prime lens.
You can get the Canon lens for about $85.
The Nikon lens is about $135.
Couple that lens with one of the lower cost DSLR cameras (Canon or Nikon) and you are ready to go.
Having no zoom is not a problem....your feet become your zoom.
Stand closer or further from the painting until it fills the viewfinder.
You should visit a camera store (the kind that only sells cameras) and let them show you a DSLR with the 50mm f1.8 lens.
See if the focal distance is about right for a museum.
I would like to move up from a point and shoot and purchase a slr digital camera. I do oil painting and will use the camera to take pics of my work, models and still life objects under natural light condition in my studio. I also want to take pictures of paintings at the museum.
Here is the $1M question:
Canon or Nikon? Which lense?
Buget is below $1000
Thank you for your help!!