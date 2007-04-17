Cameras forum

General discussion

photographing at the museum

by mazzon11 / April 17, 2007 8:24 AM PDT

I would like to move up from a point and shoot and purchase a slr digital camera. I do oil painting and will use the camera to take pics of my work, models and still life objects under natural light condition in my studio. I also want to take pictures of paintings at the museum.

Here is the $1M question:

Canon or Nikon? Which lense?
Buget is below $1000

Thank you for your help!!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: photographing at the museum
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: photographing at the museum
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
Museum
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / April 17, 2007 11:18 PM PDT

Let's start with --- which lens?

You will be shooting in low light and in most cases tripods are not allowed.

So....you need a "bight lens".
Bright zoom lenses are quite expensive and will be more than your budget.

That means you should look at prime lenses (one focal length - no zoom).

The biggest bargain in town is the 50mm f1.8 prime lens.
You can get the Canon lens for about $85.
The Nikon lens is about $135.

Couple that lens with one of the lower cost DSLR cameras (Canon or Nikon) and you are ready to go.

Having no zoom is not a problem....your feet become your zoom.
Stand closer or further from the painting until it fills the viewfinder.

You should visit a camera store (the kind that only sells cameras) and let them show you a DSLR with the 50mm f1.8 lens.
See if the focal distance is about right for a museum.


...
..
.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Remember that as you get closer to your subject with an f1.8
by Kiddpeat / April 18, 2007 12:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Museum

your depth of field will get very narrow. That should not be a problem for a painting, but it may be for a model.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
"in my studio" = Light!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 17, 2007 11:24 PM PDT

Since you can control the lighting that relaxes what could be used and opens up the choices. Forget "natural light." Any introductory class in film or camera work will cover that lighting is not to be ignored. And sine it's your studio you can fix the lighting issue and get great shots.

Of course there was that one fellow that insisted to not setup the lighting and their shots were always muddy. But that was their choice.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
in studio
by mazzon11 / April 18, 2007 2:30 AM PDT

Bob- thanks a lot for the great suggestions. When I set up my still life for painting I work with natural light coming from a north window which I have blocked out partially so I get just the right amount projected onto the subject. I thought that when it comes to taking a photo I would want to simulate the same environment with the same cool blue light. Not sure I want to set up the studio with lights, but from your comment it sounds like it's a must to avoid muddy color. Color is definetely something I am concerned with in a painting.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Nothing could be further from the truth.
by Kiddpeat / April 18, 2007 3:11 AM PDT
In reply to: in studio

Still cameras mainly need lighting when the subject is moving, or to even out contrasting light sources in an image. For studio work, lighting is used to provide a particular quality of light. If you already have the desired light quality, the camera will have no difficulty capturing what you see as long as it is a good camera. The quality of the image captured is much more dependent on the quality of the lense and camera than the lighting.

I have seen excellent clarity and color in photographs taken using candle light. Certainly, photographers shooting outdoors cannot usually do very much about their lighting, but still get good images.

Artificial lighting will probably destroy the look you want. I would not worry about lighting unless your experience confirms it is both necessary and desirable.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Color control is...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 18, 2007 4:59 AM PDT
In reply to: in studio

And can be done after the fact to some extent. In fact it's quite a big deal in pro work. Let's share the color calibration a pro would want.

-> http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/colorvisionmonitorspyder/

"Probably the single biggest cause of ill-adjusted digital photographs are uncalibrated / badly set up monitors. If your monitor isn't set up to any particular standard and if your operating system / photo package doesn't have the correct profile for your monitor you end up in a situation where you correct images to look good on your screen which may well look terrible to everyone else."

I can't agree more. It's nothing short of amazing how much work I've seen people put into some photo and then lose it all due to this issue.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Actually, the process is usually referred to as Color
by Kiddpeat / April 18, 2007 11:05 AM PDT
In reply to: Color control is...

Management rather than color control. Color Management is aimed at insuring that all devices accurately display or reproduce colors. Certainly, the monitor is one of the biggest sources of color mismanagement, but errors can be introduced anywhere in the process. One big offender, for example, is the printer. The program responsible for printing an image must know what the color profile of the ink/paper combination is for that specific printer. If it doesn't, the print will probably not be accurate. That happens even if the print is generated commercially. If your printer driver does not allow you to select the correct paper, like Epson Premium Glossy, it is not giving you an accurate print.

Commercially, my favorite is Costco. You can download and apply the color profiles for specific Costco printers, see how your print will look (if you use Photoshop on a calibrated monitor), make any necessary adjustments, and tell Costco to print it as is.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.