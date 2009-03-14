As far as I know Microsoft's Photo Editor has no size limit, at least I have just opened a BMP image that is 2230KB in size. it had no problems
So I am not sure where this error message is coming from. Are you sure it is the Photo Editor that is displaying this error message?
What exactly does the error message say?
How do you open these images that come with emails? Do you click (or double click) on them immediately, or do you save them to your hard disk first, then open them after you have scanned them for viruses? That's the recommended way.
If you save them to the hard disk, (the Desktop is a good, temporary location), can you view these images using any other image editor? MSPaint would open them, (Start > All programs > Accessories).
Mark
My photos are viewed in MS photo editor. Photos that came via email and are on average 700 KB can't be viewed. Error message photos are too large. I have looked at help via HP since that is the computer and where the help and support links too with no luck on changing the program to view with something besides photo editor. Can you help with a suggestion?