by tacticaltal / November 23, 2005 8:29 AM PST

Does anyone know of any free downloadable photo repair/restoration software? I have lots of old photos that are damaged by tears and just plain old uncared for.

I already have teh ADOBE PHOTOSHOP STARTER EDITION and FOCUS MAGIC, but they don't allow me to repair cracks and such.

Thanks for any information.

Terry

Gimp
by Ed Mead Forum moderator / November 23, 2005 12:49 PM PST
In reply to: Photo Repair
additional software
by tacticaltal / November 24, 2005 11:49 AM PST
In reply to: Gimp

Ed, thanks for the response.

it seems I need some additional software!
GTX Runtime Environment?
something about GZip files?

can you tell me how to find these? I couldn't find anything about how to d/l them from download.com, or GOOGLE.

Thanks

Terry

From here
by Ed Mead Forum moderator / November 24, 2005 12:59 PM PST
In reply to: additional software

http://gimp-win.sourceforge.net/faq.html

got it
by tacticaltal / November 25, 2005 8:03 AM PST
In reply to: From here

thank you, mr Ed Happy

