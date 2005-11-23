Does anyone know of any free downloadable photo repair/restoration software? I have lots of old photos that are damaged by tears and just plain old uncared for.
I already have teh ADOBE PHOTOSHOP STARTER EDITION and FOCUS MAGIC, but they don't allow me to repair cracks and such.
Thanks for any information.
Terry
