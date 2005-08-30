Photo Editing Software Programs Out there

and a small list that may help.

The graphics forum also has photo editing questions.

Here is a random list to look at and also some interesting links to check out. Sorry there are no links set up. Just copy and paste into your favorite browser.



-Kevin



Photo Editing



Here is a list of many popular programs and sites.



? Adobe Photoshop www.adobe.com

? Read Adobe Photoshop Elements 3.0 photo editing software reviews ...

Read product reviews and compare prices for Adobe Photoshop Elements 3.0 photo editing software before you decide to buy. ConsumerGuide.com has the best ...

products.consumerguide.com/reviews/product.epub?productId=29049 - 34k



? The GNU Image Manipulation Program, for X Windows systems.

www. Adobe.com



? Multimedia Software Developer: Ulead Systems

Whether you're into video editing, DVD authoring, photo editing, or Web design -- for work or play -- Ulead fits your digital lifestyle. ...

www.ulead.com/



? Paint Shop Family ProductsWordPerfect Office FamilyCorelDRAW ...

Intelligent, innovative image-editing software ... Plus, this family includes a host of programs that will help you get your photos out of your camera and ...

www.jasc.com/



? Photo Editing Software Reviews: Product Reviews Comparison Reports ...

ConsumerSearch.com reviews the reviews of photo editing software, as well as hundreds of other products. The site identifies which products reviewers like ...

www.consumersearch.com/www/software/photo_editing_software/fullstory.html



? Picasa

Picasa is software that helps you instantly find, edit and share all the pictures on your PC. ... Try Picasa?s Hello, free photo chat software. ...

www.picasa.com/



? IrfanView - one of the most popular viewers worldwide

Free for non-commercial use, 32-Bit graphic viewer for Win 9x/ME/NT/2000/XP, with multiple (animated) GIF support and Multipage TIFF support.

www.irfanview.com/



? PhotoELF: Digital Photo Printing Software and Editing Software ...

Download Software - Print Many Photos, Any Size (up to 144 pictures per page) - Printing Album Pages, Proof Sheets, Wallets - And has a photo editing suite.

www.photoelf.com



? Photolightning - Photo Editing Software for Windows

Photolightning digital camera and photo printing software is the fastest way to print, email, and share your digital photos.

www.photolightning.com/photo-editing



? Photo Editing Software Review 2005

Photo Editing Software Review - - Top software products reviewed.

photo-editing-software-review.toptenreviews.com/



? VCW VicMan's Photo Editor - download the best image editor for

Powerful and handy free photo editor with intuitive interface.

www.vicman.net/vcwphoto



? PCWorld.com - Top Photo-Editing Tips

Some programs, such as Microsoft Photo Editor, let you access the tool (Image Balance) from ... Video Editing Tips: Give Your Videos the Hollywood Treatment ...

www.pcworld.com/howto/article/0,aid,104628,00.asp



? fCoder Group - Photo Editing Software for Windows. Graphics ...

fCoder Group - Home of the FASTEST Digital Image Viewer and Graphics Converting Software for Windows 95/98/NT/2000 PC.

www.fcoder.com



? FreeSerifSoftware - free software downloads

Free software downloads for desktop publishing, image editing, ... Smart Shapes, PhotoPlus is your number one choice for photo editing software and working ...

www.freeserifsoftware.com



? Apple - iLife - iPhoto

Much more powerful photo editing. More advanced slidedshows: they?re cinematic and completely customizable. And a completely new generation of iPhoto Books ...

www.apple.com/ilife/iphoto



? Digital Photo Editing Software Reviews

There are several good photo editing software programs, some available for less than $50. For ease of use, FotoFinish and Photoshop Elements really shine. ...

www.digitalphotos101.com/photo-editing-software.htm



? ZDNet AnchorDesk: My favorite photo-editing software is...

ZDNet AnchorDesk: My favorite photo-editing software is...

reviews-zdnet.com.com/AnchorDesk/4520-7298_16-5118362.html



? Windows Downloads