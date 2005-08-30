Cameras forum

General discussion

Photo Editing Software Programs Out there

by taboma. / August 30, 2005 3:07 PM PDT

and a small list that may help.
The graphics forum also has photo editing questions.
Here is a random list to look at and also some interesting links to check out. Sorry there are no links set up. Just copy and paste into your favorite browser.

-Kevin

Photo Editing

Here is a list of many popular programs and sites.

? Adobe Photoshop www.adobe.com
? Read Adobe Photoshop Elements 3.0 photo editing software reviews ...
Read product reviews and compare prices for Adobe Photoshop Elements 3.0 photo editing software before you decide to buy. ConsumerGuide.com has the best ...
products.consumerguide.com/reviews/product.epub?productId=29049 - 34k

? The GNU Image Manipulation Program, for X Windows systems.
www. Adobe.com

? Multimedia Software Developer: Ulead Systems
Whether you're into video editing, DVD authoring, photo editing, or Web design -- for work or play -- Ulead fits your digital lifestyle. ...
www.ulead.com/

? Paint Shop Family ProductsWordPerfect Office FamilyCorelDRAW ...
Intelligent, innovative image-editing software ... Plus, this family includes a host of programs that will help you get your photos out of your camera and ...
www.jasc.com/

? Photo Editing Software Reviews: Product Reviews Comparison Reports ...
ConsumerSearch.com reviews the reviews of photo editing software, as well as hundreds of other products. The site identifies which products reviewers like ...
www.consumersearch.com/www/software/photo_editing_software/fullstory.html

? Picasa
Picasa is software that helps you instantly find, edit and share all the pictures on your PC. ... Try Picasa?s Hello, free photo chat software. ...
www.picasa.com/

? IrfanView - one of the most popular viewers worldwide
Free for non-commercial use, 32-Bit graphic viewer for Win 9x/ME/NT/2000/XP, with multiple (animated) GIF support and Multipage TIFF support.
www.irfanview.com/

? PhotoELF: Digital Photo Printing Software and Editing Software ...
Download Software - Print Many Photos, Any Size (up to 144 pictures per page) - Printing Album Pages, Proof Sheets, Wallets - And has a photo editing suite.
www.photoelf.com

? Photolightning - Photo Editing Software for Windows
Photolightning digital camera and photo printing software is the fastest way to print, email, and share your digital photos.
www.photolightning.com/photo-editing

? Photo Editing Software Review 2005
Photo Editing Software Review - - Top software products reviewed.
photo-editing-software-review.toptenreviews.com/

? VCW VicMan's Photo Editor - download the best image editor for
Powerful and handy free photo editor with intuitive interface.
www.vicman.net/vcwphoto

? PCWorld.com - Top Photo-Editing Tips
Some programs, such as Microsoft Photo Editor, let you access the tool (Image Balance) from ... Video Editing Tips: Give Your Videos the Hollywood Treatment ...
www.pcworld.com/howto/article/0,aid,104628,00.asp

? fCoder Group - Photo Editing Software for Windows. Graphics ...
fCoder Group - Home of the FASTEST Digital Image Viewer and Graphics Converting Software for Windows 95/98/NT/2000 PC.
www.fcoder.com

? FreeSerifSoftware - free software downloads
Free software downloads for desktop publishing, image editing, ... Smart Shapes, PhotoPlus is your number one choice for photo editing software and working ...
www.freeserifsoftware.com

? Apple - iLife - iPhoto
Much more powerful photo editing. More advanced slidedshows: they?re cinematic and completely customizable. And a completely new generation of iPhoto Books ...
www.apple.com/ilife/iphoto

? Digital Photo Editing Software Reviews
There are several good photo editing software programs, some available for less than $50. For ease of use, FotoFinish and Photoshop Elements really shine. ...
www.digitalphotos101.com/photo-editing-software.htm

? ZDNet AnchorDesk: My favorite photo-editing software is...
ZDNet AnchorDesk: My favorite photo-editing software is...
reviews-zdnet.com.com/AnchorDesk/4520-7298_16-5118362.html

? Windows Downloads

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Photo Editing Software Programs Out there
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Photo Editing Software Programs Out there
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Thanks for your Recommendation
by mindih / June 11, 2008 4:00 AM PDT

I went to digitalphotos101 and read a few helpful articles. From that site I was directed to Shutterfly.com and was able to edit my photos with their editing tools. I ordered some prints and put together a photo book for my mom. I received the items in 4 business days and the quality was great. Thanks for the tip. Another site I found that was helpful is printyourdigitalphotos.com. It also reviews photo finishers and ranks them. On the site, you can read customer reviews and find some great deals on photo products. I highly recommend them.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just me again
by mindih / June 11, 2008 4:06 AM PDT

That link is actually:
www.printyourdigitalphotos.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by jump1127 / June 12, 2008 1:21 AM PDT

Very informative, Kevin.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
This Thread is Now Locked by the Moderator
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / February 3, 2010 11:27 PM PST

This thread is starting to attract people who want to advertise their websites.

The last post was deleted for advertising.

Advertising is not permitted on CNET Forums.

Snapshot2

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.