Philips photo frame and xD cards

by emmgrav / January 2, 2007 6:44 AM PST

hi,

i have the philips 9" digital photo frame and i can't get it to read images from my 1GB xD card.

I am connecting mu
y digital camera with the XD card in it to my PC, format the xD card from windows explorer, copy some JPEGs in the root of the xD card, disconnect the camera and inserting the xD card in the photo frame - the xD card in the photo frame menu remains disabled and can't access it Sad

Does anyone has experience in using xD card with the philips photo frame? can anyone please tell me what i'm doing wrong?

Philips Picture Frame
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / January 2, 2007 8:16 AM PST

Someone mentioned that the Philips expects to see the memory card to be formatted like a camera formats the card.

Try this......
Format the card with your camera.
Take some photos with your camera.
Remove the card from the camera.
Insert the card into the photo frame (assuming it can read a xD memory card).
See if the picture frame works.

If that works.
Then use the computer to add more photos to the same folder that the camera is using.
See if that works.

I understand that the Philips also does not like long file names.
You might experiment with that too.

Philips Picture Frame
by emmgrav / January 2, 2007 4:49 PM PST
In reply to: Philips Picture Frame

thanks for your help.. will try that once i'm at home.

In fact the frame did work with another xD card with photos taken directly from the camera. The thing is that i tried to reduce the file size of the images to fit more pictures - i'm sure the modified photos work on the frame as when i placed them directly on the frame's internal memory they did show up.

So, as you said it should be a problem of the frame not recognizing the files inside the xD card when copied from the PC - even though it should be able to read them according to the manual..

To: APH-C
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / May 17, 2007 12:15 AM PDT

Please stop trying to advertise your products on this forum.
Your post was deleted.

