Philips photo frame and xD cards

Someone mentioned that the Philips expects to see the memory card to be formatted like a camera formats the card.
Try this......
Format the card with your camera.
Take some photos with your camera.
Remove the card from the camera.
Insert the card into the photo frame (assuming it can read a xD memory card).
See if the picture frame works.
If that works.
Then use the computer to add more photos to the same folder that the camera is using.
See if that works.
I understand that the Philips also does not like long file names.
You might experiment with that too.
hi,
i have the philips 9" digital photo frame and i can't get it to read images from my 1GB xD card.
I am connecting mu
y digital camera with the XD card in it to my PC, format the xD card from windows explorer, copy some JPEGs in the root of the xD card, disconnect the camera and inserting the xD card in the photo frame - the xD card in the photo frame menu remains disabled and can't access it
Does anyone has experience in using xD card with the philips photo frame? can anyone please tell me what i'm doing wrong?