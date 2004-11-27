PestPatrol Questionable Results

This was discussed in the Security forum about possible false positives, but after I dug around what I found is that PestPatrol does report vestigial items that don't do much on their own. That is, items I found it report were in fact there, but do not pose any threat or exploit. It is a bit thorough.
Bob
Ran a PestPatrol scan after dowing a clean install of XP PRO on my 1.6 AMD Athlon XP + 1900 and got the following 1) Keylogger in hkey_local_machine\software\microsoft\internet explorer|main.
I can not find this in the registry and have also run Ad-aware,spybot,SpySubtract,CwShreddder, Trend online,Stinger,have spyware Blaster install and none of this other products picked this up.
Now is this a figment of Pest Patrol's imagination or is this real and I can't find.
Any help will be greatly appreciated
Richard