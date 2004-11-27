Windows Legacy OS forum

by jackfrost64 / November 27, 2004 8:36 AM PST

Ran a PestPatrol scan after dowing a clean install of XP PRO on my 1.6 AMD Athlon XP + 1900 and got the following 1) Keylogger in hkey_local_machine\software\microsoft\internet explorer|main.

I can not find this in the registry and have also run Ad-aware,spybot,SpySubtract,CwShreddder, Trend online,Stinger,have spyware Blaster install and none of this other products picked this up.

Now is this a figment of Pest Patrol's imagination or is this real and I can't find.

Any help will be greatly appreciated

Richard

Re: PestPatrol Questionable Results
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 27, 2004 8:41 AM PST

This was discussed in the Security forum about possible false positives, but after I dug around what I found is that PestPatrol does report vestigial items that don't do much on their own. That is, items I found it report were in fact there, but do not pose any threat or exploit. It is a bit thorough.

Bob

Re: PestPatrol Questionable Results
by roddy32 / November 27, 2004 8:44 AM PST

Richard
It seems that more and more, PestScan (the online one)has been giving false positives lately. I would post this in the Virus and Securities Forum also and see what they say about it there besides that responses that you get here. I used to get a second opinion once a week from PestScan besides the programs that I already have which are just about the same ones that you have. but I've stopped doing that for the same reason lately.
http://reviews.cnet.com/5204-6132-0.html?forumID=32&start=0&tag=null

(NT) (NT) Thanks to Both BOB & Roddy and I will post in Virus For
by jackfrost64 / November 27, 2004 9:45 AM PST
Re: PestPatrol , My strong advice
by Native_Texan / November 27, 2004 2:57 PM PST

I looked up something in the past, to get rid of pest.
something ad aware and others wouldnt remove
long story short, i crashed my computer following pest controls (free) removal advice. It tells you to go into regedit. I followed exact instructions and lost almost everything.. I will never try that again.

Pest Patrol Scan
by hotice3100 / December 15, 2004 12:05 AM PST

Ok. Someone at the office had to reformat their hard drive and re-install the windows OS. I was curious what the Pest Patrol online scan would find on a brand new machine.

Pulled up the IE browser and it loaded MSN. Right after that I went to the Pest Patrol online scan and started the scan. To my surprise it found the same 3 items that were found on my machine.

1. System Spy - Key Logger
2. Fake CD .99 - Cracking Tool
3. AtlasDMT .com - Tracking Cookie

A brand new, re-formatted computer already had spyware on it? sounds fishy to me.

I can only conclude one of the following things. You take your pick:

- windows xp has built in spyware & keylogger
- MSN website installs spyware & keylogger
- Pest Patrol online scan is BS and dishonest
- Pest Patrol website installs spyware & keylogger

Have you read the False Positive discussions ?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 15, 2004 12:10 AM PST
In reply to: Pest Patrol Scan

This area did have a long discussion in the Virus and Security Forum.

My input was simple. The software is not perfect.

If you want perfection, you'll have to wait, but for now I strongly suggest you just eject what Adaware, Spybot finds and use a safer browser.

Bob

