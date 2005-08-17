Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

pest patrol updated 8/16/05 at 7:16pm-rogue prog.?

by tom4561 / August 17, 2005 10:07 AM PDT

I got a reminder on my taskbar to update pest patrol.
I did from the taskbar link. the update was quicker than usual with different terms as it updated.
I looked under cnet updates for the 15th, 16th and saw no mention of a pest patrol update.
Did I download a rougue program or a virus, or did someone else update PP on 8/16/05.? thanks, Tom.

8 total posts
Collapse -
Hi Tom
by roddy32 / August 17, 2005 10:33 AM PDT

I do not have a good source for Pest Patrol updates and you to be a registered user do even look at the update page unless there is one that I haven't found yet so I rarely post them and neither does some of the other update sites. One of our regular members uses it and post them when he is able too. We don't have that many regulars that use it. I have the same problem with SpySweeper as far as going to the website to check on updates but the other update sites all post that one. Hopefully Jake will see this and be able to answer your question.

Collapse -
Go to Pest Patrol ...
by Jake Barnes / August 17, 2005 11:18 AM PDT

and click on "about" at the bottom right of the main screen ... the last update I have is dated 8-11-05, but I seem to recall that it actually updated on like the 13th or later ... I'm too lazy to do a screen shot and all, so if you'll tell me what you have version number, etc. I'll check mine and see if we match.

Collapse -
PPatrol version 5.0.1.6.
by tom4561 / August 18, 2005 3:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Go to Pest Patrol ...

Hi Jake,
Well maybe I have a problem. ABOUT shows version
8/11/05 not the later update date I show on the
updated page of PP.
Could you try to update and see if you notice it running quicker with unfamiliar terms, and dated the 16th? thanks, tom

Collapse -
I did a screen shot ...
by Jake Barnes / August 18, 2005 3:41 AM PDT
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) I tried for the 16th update - but no ... :(
by Jake Barnes / August 18, 2005 3:44 AM PDT
Collapse -
Tom ...
by Jake Barnes / August 19, 2005 5:20 AM PDT

PP just updated on my copy ... but the def's updates are dtd 8-18 (yesterday) ... anyway, I posted a screen shot on the 8-19 Updates ...

Collapse -
thanks for the info
by tom4561 / August 19, 2005 9:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Tom ...

thanks Jake,

I emailed pestpatrol with my situation, but they haven't gotten back to me with an answer. Tom.

