Personally opinion on new Canon EOS 40D

To those who may interest in the new Canon 40D, I've personally handed on the new camera yesterday although it may be some short experience. There were a few improvements, I enjoy this new Canon DSLR.



1. Faster and quieter continuous shutter. I did try the high speed continuous shooting with al servo focus system. The camera response is impressive, very fast. Meanwhile, the shutter sound is much quieter than that of its predecessor 20-30D. Thanks to the new shutter design.



2. Larger LCD is very good for those whose age is above 40 or so hahaha. Just kidding. It's a lot easier to view the picture you shoot.



3. Live view is something new to me, though not necessary. But, what I really like is the view finder. Perhaps, it was eventually enlarged or so. Canon has done some homeworks.



4. The hand grip is something similar to my 5D, more ergonomically designed, unlike its predecessors that were flat.



5. The cleaning system similar to 1D mark III and 400D ( Rebel XTi ) is also equipped with the camera which operates when power is switched on and off.



6. I don't feel so significant different between 12 and 14bit color system since I mostly shot camera's RAW files. Perhaps, Canon has improved the camera's dynamic range, based upon the new CMOS sensor. The tone is a bit more dark than its predecessor, 20-30D.



7. Noise level is pretty low, considering ISO 1600 picture I shot. I'd say that it's as good as my 5D. But, I must further test the camera.



8. The sales price is really affordable. Here, in Thailand, the body of 40D is less than $1,000 ( around Baht 41-42,000 ) or so.



Perhaps, I may buy this my back-up camera, soon. Just wait if there'll be any flaws or serious problems to be announced by new owners; Canon 1D mark III bodies have shown some problems of its first few batches despite upgrade firmware ( back-focus problem ). Any way, Canon 40D is really worth upgrading for those own Canon 20-30D. Enjoy..