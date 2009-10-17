Permission to manage network

Networking & Wireless forum

by MARBLEANN / October 17, 2009 4:51 AM PDT

I just got a new computer and my roommate has another computer. I had to set the new computer up last night when I go to my network to manage it the network is in my roommates name now and it says I have not been invited to manage the network. How does he do that? I have HP Vista, he has a Dell XP. We both are using McAfee and that program is telling me I have to get his permission. I do not know how the network is in his name now and why I have to be invited to manage it. Thanks in advance.

Collapse -
What sort of network are you talking about?
by Steven Haninger / October 17, 2009 9:18 AM PDT

If all you have are two PCs connected, it's likely just peer-to-peer and there is no network manager. You will have administrative and possibly limited accounts on the individual computers and, perhaps, some sharing of folder and/or printers between the two. If you set up your own computer, you likely used an administrator account. But, you cannot access your roommate's PC without some additional configuration. I can only imagine the McAfee message might be from trying to do a network scan rather than files/folders on your own PC.

Collapse -
Confusing. Public or Private?
by MARBLEANN / October 18, 2009 2:30 AM PDT

Thanks for your advice. It is really confusing because my HP network sharing center has the network in my name and the McAfee has it in his name. I also wanted to ask this, The network is stating it is public. Should I make it private or keep it public? It is only me and his laptop a desktop and the printer we share and a Roku device. And I am not going to Starbucks any time soon to use my computer.

Collapse -
Sorry but I'm not reading something correctly
by Steven Haninger / October 18, 2009 4:47 AM PDT

The network will be the collection of attached hardware (wired or wireless) and "the McAfee" will be a piece of software that resides on one or more PCs. If your roommate installed a piece of software such as a McAfee product on your PC using an account other than yours and didn't make it accessible by all users, this could be your problem. Is this what you are seeing?

Collapse -
My account
by MARBLEANN / October 18, 2009 5:03 AM PDT

Actually the McAfee comes with my ATT DSL so I really am trying to figure out how it is showing it is his network if the McAfee was downloaded under my account. He is a sub account.

Collapse -
So you downloaded it from AT&T?
by Steven Haninger / October 18, 2009 5:32 AM PDT
In reply to: My account

Then whoever pays the bill for the DSL owns that account. If your roommates username/password was used to access the download site, that could be related to the problem. If you pay the bill, that's a different matter. This is beginning to sound like an issue you'll need to take up with your ISP if it's just related to software they offer with a subscription to their service. Sorry...can't help in that regard.

Collapse -
AT&T terrible support
by MARBLEANN / October 18, 2009 10:58 AM PDT

I pay the bill and it is in my name. I am going to call them tomorrow and ask what the heck is going on. I have a feeling though that AT&T is going to send me the 2nd level internet support that I have to pay for, which I refuse to do. They send me there just to configure my email for my browser. Thanks for your responses. Oh another thing should I have my network set at Public or Private.

Collapse -
I can't be much help here but advise you to read
by Steven Haninger / October 18, 2009 7:09 PM PDT
In reply to: AT&T terrible support

the Vista help files on the subject to see what scenario fits your needs. From the little I know, the terms seem to be backwards. If you want to share on the local network, it's private. If no sharing, it's public....at least that's what I've read. It makes no sense to me either.

Collapse -
One last suggestion, if I might
by Steven Haninger / October 18, 2009 9:27 AM PDT
In reply to: My account

It sounds as if your problem is with the McAfee program that's offered with an AT&T account. I can't know but perhaps it's an add in to their own browser. If it's causing you more problems than it's value to you, I'd suggest removing it and getting another free AV program. Some AV and internet security software, if installed using its defaults, is quite intrusive. There should be no reason it should interfere with local network management by PC owners. Perhaps you're just dealing with a firewall that you don't have adequate privileges to take down. You need a firewall and an AV program. I presume you have a router. That offers some protection from peering eyes. You might do well to consider using Avast or free AVG instead of McAfee.

Collapse -
McAfee
by MARBLEANN / October 22, 2009 4:45 AM PDT

I want to thanks everyone for helping. I think we are going to both uninstall the McAfee. It really is very intrusive. It looks like every time one of us gets a update we lose the internet connection. The network is fine though. Very strange.

