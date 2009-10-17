Permission to manage network

If all you have are two PCs connected, it's likely just peer-to-peer and there is no network manager. You will have administrative and possibly limited accounts on the individual computers and, perhaps, some sharing of folder and/or printers between the two. If you set up your own computer, you likely used an administrator account. But, you cannot access your roommate's PC without some additional configuration. I can only imagine the McAfee message might be from trying to do a network scan rather than files/folders on your own PC.
I just got a new computer and my roommate has another computer. I had to set the new computer up last night when I go to my network to manage it the network is in my roommates name now and it says I have not been invited to manage the network. How does he do that? I have HP Vista, he has a Dell XP. We both are using McAfee and that program is telling me I have to get his permission. I do not know how the network is in his name now and why I have to be invited to manage it. Thanks in advance.