I have a Dell XPS 410 desktop with windows media center 2005 edition and have the reinstallation DVD from dell. I have done a complete format and zeroed out my entire hard drive and then reinstalled the operating system using the Dell reinstallation DVD. However, I keep getting an invalid handle on HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\WindowsNT\CurrentVersion\Perflib009 registry key. I have also completely reinstalled WBEM with the same results. As soon as I restart my computer (after a clean reinstallation) the Network Service is locking my Service Control Manager Data Base for exclusive access. I also getting error messages in WBEM logs that my Service Control Manager is on server (eror code 6B5). When this operating system is working properly after I do my first restart of my system I would take ownership of the Service Control Manager. Now, however; the Network Service is locking the Service Control Manager Database for exclusive access. After searching the internet I have found that this is a problem for a lot of other people with XP (no matter what version). I have yet to get an answer on how to resolve this problem. If anyone is familiar with this particular situation and knows how to resolve this issue, please contact me. Any advice will be greatly appreciated.