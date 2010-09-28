By "terrestrial", do you mean analogue TV? The new aerial might be pointing to a different transmitter, possibly a relay with no digital services. Check your location on a site that shows service details for your region.
I have just moved into a new house and taken my Samsung 32 inch TV with me (Model Code LE32A436T1DXXU). In my old house it had great terrestrial and digital reception. Here it is plugged into an aerial on the roof and I get perfect terrestrial signal but when trying to autostore digital channels it says 'no signal found please check aerial connection' is there a reason I would get great terrestrial signal but absolutely no digital?
Thanks, Louise