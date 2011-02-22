Speakeasy forum

Peace through superior air power?

by Bill Osler / February 22, 2011 5:37 AM PST
Hadn't known this. Notice that the first comment
by drpruner / February 22, 2011 6:13 AM PST

on YouTube is about the vote on a Columbia encampment. I haven't read either the journals or Undaunted Courage much, but I know that the vote was the first- and for a long time the only- such with "universal suffrage": white and black males and a female. And it was a critical vote; the expedition was near the end of its rope, and a bad choice might have broken it.

The "air rifle" was not unknown thereafter; the first of the "new" Sherlock Holmes stories (after Conan Doyle had given in to public pressure) involved such a weapon.

I'd heard of it, but...
by James Denison / February 22, 2011 7:23 AM PST

...didn't know the history of it with Lewis and Clark, nor the number of rounds it could fire between charges. I wish they'd shown the pump action to recharge the canister.

I've seen...
by J. Vega / February 22, 2011 8:42 AM PST

I've seen the pump for an old military air rifle before. It was roughly the size and shape of one of those old obsolete carbon Tet fire extinguishers and was hand held.

Carbon tet fire extinguishers?
by Bill Osler / February 22, 2011 8:53 AM PST
In reply to: I've seen...

I had not heard of that use of carbon tetrachloride before. The stuff is toxic enough that I am surprised it was used for that. Worse yet:

Carbon tetrachloride - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Carbon tetrachloride has practically no flammability at lower temperatures. Under high temperatures in air, it forms poisonous phosgene.

Talk about a bad chemical to put on a fire!

Carbon tet....almost every had a bottle of it
by Steven Haninger / February 22, 2011 9:07 AM PST

Dry cleaning fluid and spot remover. Business suits, ladies dresses, curtains, etc. all got dry cleaned and the tell-tale odor came home with the laundry. No one thought anything of it.

Yes, they used to...
by J. Vega / February 22, 2011 9:13 AM PST

Yes, they used to, but that was outlawed. You may have seen one at a flea market or some such. They are usually brass with a T-shaped handle that comes out to use. They are about 4 or so inches wide and a little over a foot long.
Texaco had them on their gas delivery trucks in the 50's and 60's. They suddenly figured out that with an engine fire, the phosgene problem in the open air became much worse when used on an engine fire in an indoor repair bay.

(NT) and yet ... J Vega is correct. :-(
by drpruner / February 23, 2011 7:16 AM PST
Here you go, Dr. Bill...
by J. Vega / February 23, 2011 9:27 AM PST

I should have thought of this in the first place, Dr. Bill. The link is to a page with pictures of Pyrene fire extinguishers. Pyrene is a brand name. The chemical in them is carbon tet. Pyrene made other types, but those carbon tet type used to be all over the place, as that company was quite successful. Link:
http://www.vintagefe.com/pyrene.html

having seen the pictures
by jonah jones / February 23, 2011 2:11 PM PST

those were standard fittings on public buses in the '50s in the UK

,.

I guess you you just use what works now until
by Steven Haninger / February 23, 2011 5:53 PM PST

something better comes along later and let your descendants fret about it. Of course, if it was that bad, some who fret wouldn't be here.

