I have no solution for this one. I will share that my Jaws PDF maker that came with some magazine works fine and cost $15. Besides that, I use KNOPPIX!
"It appeared from this predefined icon that creating PDF files was built into the Knoppix system. I ran a test. I opened KEdit, a simple editor program, and typed a few words. I then selected File - Print and chose the 'print as a PDF file' printer, saving the selected file in the Knoppix Home directory. Using the Konqueror browser I then found this file and opened it. Adobe Reader was loaded and my file was displayed. Quite clearly, my edited file was now a PDF file. A wonderful built in function to Knoppix. I should point out that Knoppix also uses Ghostscript to perform the magic but it is nice to find the setup has already been done!"
http://www.icpug.org.uk/national/freesw/031002fs.htm
And it's a nice solution since it doesn't mean you have to install an OS to make it work as noted at http://tips.oncomputers.info/archives2004/0401/2004-Jan-11.htm
I just purchased this program and it doesn't work. When I select the PDF Producer as the default printer I just get a print error, which I believe is a spooling error. I'm trying to run this program on Windows XP Professional. I have contacted the manufacturer 2x by e-mail and 3x by telephone with no response. Any suggestions?