by mgb5011 / December 13, 2005 6:43 AM PST

I just bought a Hewlett Packard rx3715 pocket pc. Is there any way to use this device to wirelessly access my desktop computer or even just the hard drive? (The PDA has WiFi and Bluetooth) I can't create my own network with a wireless router because they are not allowed in the dorm, although there is wireless internet access to the internet. I have heard rumors about "hacking" your own computer over the internet with the PDA so you can control everything, is this possible? Thanks in advance!

Matt

(NT) (NT) Type VNC into google.com
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 13, 2005 7:19 AM PST
In reply to: PDA access to Desktop
GREAT! Just one more question...
by mgb5011 / December 13, 2005 8:16 AM PST

I downloaded VNC (great program) to view my desktop computer from my PDA. The only problem is file transfer is not supported. Is there another way or another program that lets me see my desktop and also transfer files? (drag-drop or copy-paste)

