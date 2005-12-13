PDA access to Desktop

I just bought a Hewlett Packard rx3715 pocket pc. Is there any way to use this device to wirelessly access my desktop computer or even just the hard drive? (The PDA has WiFi and Bluetooth) I can't create my own network with a wireless router because they are not allowed in the dorm, although there is wireless internet access to the internet. I have heard rumors about "hacking" your own computer over the internet with the PDA so you can control everything, is this possible? Thanks in advance!
Matt
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.