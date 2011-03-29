PC Hardware forum

PCI-Parallel port card can't see dongle

by monogwai / March 29, 2011 1:58 AM PDT

Hi,

I use a Gravograph IS400 (an engraving machine) which requires a parallel port dongle to run Gravostyle 98. I recently upgraded PC's, and the new PC had no parallel port, so i figured i could buy a pci based parallel port expansion card and it would work no problem. Unfortunately this isn't the case.

I was wondering if anyone here has any experience trying legacy equipment through a pci-based parallel port, and may know why my dongle isn't being seen.

i looked in device manager, and the port is operating fine . I changed the following settings:

under Filter Resource Method, it set up with 'try not to use an interrupt' and i changed that to 'use any interrupt assigned to the port'.

under Supported Parallel port modes, SPP, EPP, and ECP are checked (didn't change anything there)

underneath that box, i checked 'enable legacy plug and play detection'

and i changed the lpt port number to LPT1. there are no resource conflicts.


i have a dell vostro 230 with windows vista and using siig cyberpro parallel port

thanks in advance for any assistance!

From memory.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 29, 2011 2:15 AM PDT

I had to use one of those PCI Parallel Ports BUT HAD TO DO ONE MORE THING.

In the PCI Parallel Port instruction it had me change the card's port address to one of the old standard addresses. From memory it was 378.

More at http://www.lavalink.com/dev/faq/archives/8

Bob

interesting
by monogwai / March 29, 2011 2:55 AM PDT
In reply to: From memory.

i looked at the properties for the card i have and you aren't even able to play with the port address. so it looks like i need the lava card that is programmable to run on the oldschool port addys.

i'm betting if i went back to XP, id have the same problem, so i'm going to try to find one of these lava cards.

thanks bob!

