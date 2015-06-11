Linux forum

PC World = Everything is Coming up Linux Now

by James Denison / June 11, 2015 3:07 PM PDT
PC World.

"Wandering around at CES 2015 last week, it struck me: Linux was everywhere.

No, the familiar Tux logo wasn’t stamped on any product and few people uttered the word “Linux,” but it was there, right under the surface. ...The most obvious Linux product was Intel’s Compute Stick, a small computer the size of a Chromecast dongle that can plug into an HDMI port on a TV or computer monitor. ....For a moment, I felt like Linux wasn’t very present. Then it hit me: everything was running Linux! ....TVs with Opera TV, Android TV, and practically every other platform were Linux-based. Every little Android device runs on top of Linux.....Linux—including variants like Android—is already an operating system manufacturers are turning to today. ... Android tablets are also more popular than iPads worldwide, so “the year of Linux on the tablet” is already reality, as well. ....Don’t sit around waiting for Linux to become mainstream—it already is." (more in full article)

On mobile systems here's the stats;

Android 46.87%
iOS 42.61%
Windows is less than 3%

Worldwide Device Shipments by Operating System Year 2014

Android 48.61%
iOS/OS X 14.0%
Windows 11.04%
Others 26.34%

Which with the changeover in forums and Windows being later in the alphabet than both Linux, ChromeOS, and Android, why is it put at the top on forums.cnet.com page, above them all, since only 11% of all devices sold in 2014 with an OS installed had Windows on them?
8 total posts
only bad thing about linux
by renegade600 / June 11, 2015 3:20 PM PDT

The only reason linux is not that popular is because there are so many different distros that it can get confusing. Pick the wrong distro the first time and it will turn you off of linux forever. Besides, people are lazy when it comes to operating systems in their computers, the majority will use what came with their system. why change it if it works Happy In addition, a good portion of them don't even know linux exists.

I agree
by James Denison / June 11, 2015 3:37 PM PDT

That's why most times I recommend particular distros which I feel are the best and easiest for windows users to switch over to. I often list 4-5 so they have a fairly studied and tested choice to choose from, rather than getting sidetracked by all the "hey, look at me" flash in the pan distros with little support.

I agree
by itsdigger / June 11, 2015 3:39 PM PDT

If I already have a good working operating system that came installed , Why would I change?
MS has it's quirks but, all in all it does everything and most mfgs. supply the proper drivers for Windows.
I can see having a distro on a flash drive but no reason to install Linux on a new computer with Windows . (unless it's XP or unsupported versions )

Digger

If it actually works well on the computer
by James Denison / June 12, 2015 12:29 PM PDT
Consider though, one can buy a computer with half the requirements for a windows system and it still runs like a race horse on Linux, which means paying more initially both for the extra or upgraded equipment and the OS. Too often I see systems such as the AMD APU and some Intel i3 which drag under current windows OS being sold. I see a lot of those being switched over to Linux in forums elsewhere. Those people paid for equipment that is passable for running systems like W8, sufficient, but just barely.

Just today and many times before, a popular question in forums is "What should I buy that will last me a few years and through an upgrade or two"? I typically avoid those threads because most of them are really asking, "what's the least expensive I can get by with and not be unable to upgrade windows on later"? There's no happy answer for them.

Things also bad for Windows in Browser use.
by James Denison / June 11, 2015 3:24 PM PDT
Graph of browser use.

Chrome, Safari, and the Mobile browsers all exceed usage of IE which is about equal with Firefox now.

Maybe it's time to use the alphabet again for forum lists?

Another way of looking at it is more help is needed by windows users than other systems, as evidenced in the forums. So, maybe that's a reason they are always put at the top of the listing?
Old News Really
by theNetnest / June 22, 2015 11:24 AM PDT

Linux based systems has been around since the first home internet router.
Open source means the different mfg can tailor it to their particular needs.
Embedded systems have been running custom linux base variants for a while.

More to follow $9 computer
by theNetnest / June 22, 2015 11:31 AM PDT
