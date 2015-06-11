PC World = Everything is Coming up Linux Now

The only reason linux is not that popular is because there are so many different distros that it can get confusing. Pick the wrong distro the first time and it will turn you off of linux forever. Besides, people are lazy when it comes to operating systems in their computers, the majority will use what came with their system. why change it if it works In addition, a good portion of them don't even know linux exists.
