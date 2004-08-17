Computer Help forum

by shai / August 17, 2004 6:02 PM PDT

Dear C-Netters,

I've got a PC [clone--Dynabyte] which has never once caused me a problem...yesterday my step-daughter started it up to retrieve a CD-rom she left in the E; drive but didn't wait for the PC to completely power up..[never even got to the welcome window in XP]..apparently she opened Cd-rom drawer as it was still powering up and then immediately hit the off button and shut down the PC [as it was still turning on]
The bottom line..we tried to power up this morning and nothing happens..totally dead. The PC is receiving current and still shares current to the scanner and the other hardware attached..but the PC itself is dead.
Can anyone tell me what the most likely problem can be..if indeed the shutting down in the middle of starting up could have caused this..and how to go about fixing it..?
Thanks,
Cora E.
Netherlands

Re: PC will not power up..period!
by mgcarley / August 17, 2004 6:49 PM PDT

Is is unlikely that turning the computer on, retrieving a CD-ROM and turning it off again was the sole cause of the problem, but it can't help, I'm sure. (Personally, I have "test" machines which get abused like this all the time.)

My first step after ensuring all connections are firmly in place is to take it to your local computer-reseller and have it checked out, which will probably cost about 1 hours labour, and will probably be included in any time the spend actually repairing the machine. (I don't know about practices or labour-rates in the Netherlands, sorry)

I will assume that the power supply doesn't even power up, meaning that it is likely to be one of two things: Power Supply or Motherboard.

A power supply will probably cost about 20-25 Euros to replace (if needed) and a motherboard might be about 75 to 150 euros to replace, plus the labour.

I will also assume the the CPU you have is current (P4/Celeron socket 478 or Athlon K7 socket 462). You may still be able to find motherboards for PIII/Celeron socket 370, but they are getting more rare every week.

I agree that the shutdown should not
by Ray Harinec / August 17, 2004 11:35 PM PDT

have hurt anything. Do it all the time when assembling and setting up computers.

Wondering if pressing the Power button didn't put the system in some kind of standby mode.

Try unplugging the AC power to the power supply for a few minutes to remove the 5 volt standby power from the system. [or turn off the power supply by the switch on the back of the supply if it has one]. If the turn on logic is hung up, turning the supply off will remove the 5 volts and the time will let the logic circuit capacitors to discharge. Hopefully when you reapply the power the turn on logic will work properly. Let's hope. Good luck.

Re: I agree that the shutdown should not
by billzhills / August 17, 2004 11:47 PM PDT

Shai,

If Ray is correct check your settings in Display Properties/ Screen Saver/ Advance. I also have not seen a system fail to boot by just pushing the power button. Nor by pulling the power cord.


Bill

Re: PC will not power up..period!
by Willy / August 18, 2004 12:06 AM PDT

Powering on/off intermittly isn't good and can be the "straw that breaks the camel's back" sorta thing. Check the connections for sure and retry again. If no go, disconnect the CD drive from connection inside and reset bios to reflect ands power-UP. If it still doesn't power-UP, more than likely a power supply, check on to a flaky mtrbd. second. Since, you had this system for awhile, it just maybe showing it age, thus more suspectable to on/off surges. Does it do anything, fans whirl, LEDs blink, etc.?

good luck -----Willy Happy

