PC will not power up..period!

Is is unlikely that turning the computer on, retrieving a CD-ROM and turning it off again was the sole cause of the problem, but it can't help, I'm sure. (Personally, I have "test" machines which get abused like this all the time.)



My first step after ensuring all connections are firmly in place is to take it to your local computer-reseller and have it checked out, which will probably cost about 1 hours labour, and will probably be included in any time the spend actually repairing the machine. (I don't know about practices or labour-rates in the Netherlands, sorry)



I will assume that the power supply doesn't even power up, meaning that it is likely to be one of two things: Power Supply or Motherboard.



A power supply will probably cost about 20-25 Euros to replace (if needed) and a motherboard might be about 75 to 150 euros to replace, plus the labour.



I will also assume the the CPU you have is current (P4/Celeron socket 478 or Athlon K7 socket 462). You may still be able to find motherboards for PIII/Celeron socket 370, but they are getting more rare every week.