If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
PC stuck in powersave mode... keyboard, mouse, mouse, and cd drives don't open... doesn't boot up at all... how can i wake it up? I made sure all connections are properly connected and also removed the video card and reinserted it. but no progress. Please advise.