PC restore help - need to get rid of spyare

Ok. A Full PC Restore means you put the System CD in your CD/ROM drive, then tell it to totally reinstall WindowXP. But, first of all, you need to completely Format your hard drive. The outcome of doing this? You'll have wiped (sort of. Hackers can still find your stuff) your hard drive, and all the other programs and documents on your hard drive. You'll be completely starting over again. Like a whole new computer. And, putting everything back in is very time consuming. I've done it many times on computers. Even my own.



A System Restore is simply backing your whole computer up to a date before all of this headache began. It doesn't wipe out anything except maybe some documents you wrote after that restore date, some windows updates will have to be re-downloaded and installed, and your security software will have to be re-updated. Other than that little stuff, it doesn't wipe your whole hard drive out. As I said. It just goes back to a date before this mess began.



Now, it's up to you to decide which choice you'll make. No one can make it for you, although I'm sure some people will try to push you one way or the other. Don't let anyone pressure you. You take the time to think about what is easiest and best for you. Ok? And let us know how you're doing. Ok?



Barb