PC restore help - need to get rid of spyare

Ok. For starters "Another thing, even though my subscription to McAFee is not expired, I can't seem to activate it or update it! Only firewall is active but I am running AVG in the background." That tells me you have two antivirus programs running. Go into the Control Panel & uninstall whichever one you do not see anywhere on your desktop, or in your list of programs under, Start, All Programs. You absolutely cannot have two antivirus programs running at the same time. One will cancel out the other one.
As for Formatting your hard drive without a System CD? Absolutely NOT. You'll wipe out your hard drive and won't have anything to put back onto it.
If you cannot to a System Restore (Start, All Programs, Accessories, System Tools, System Restore) back to the point before the Trojan Horse hit, then Update AVG, all of your antispyware programs, and do a complete scan. Make sure your AVG is set up to clean (destroy) that Trojan Horse. Then, and I don't know what antispyware programs you're running, but do thorough scans with them.
Heck, if you lived anywhere near me, I'd take you tower or laptop and get rid of that sucker myself. But, I know you can do it. You just have to be patient, and cover all of the steps necessary to get rid of it. And by the way. A two year old computer is, in my eyes, pretty darned new! This thing's 6 years old. I've had spyware and viruses. Just replaced the Hard drive a couple of weeks ago only because it was 80% full.
Hope I'm able to help.
Barb