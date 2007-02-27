PC Protection

In our Security Forum this question comes up weekly. So here's an example reply -> http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6132_102-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=230794&start=0
And another -> http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6132_102-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=184451&messageID=2010363
No one has answered "AOL."
Bob
Starting over with the computer. Hard drive been wiped clean. XP installed and fully up to date. Some hardware drivers been updated.
I'm using a router as a first line of firewall and XP has a firewall as well.
Throw me recommendations for protection aganist virus threats.
I also want to know what people think of the security center from AOL?
Thunder