PC Applications forum

General discussion

PC Protection

by THUNDERxRAGE / February 27, 2007 5:04 PM PST

Starting over with the computer. Hard drive been wiped clean. XP installed and fully up to date. Some hardware drivers been updated.

I'm using a router as a first line of firewall and XP has a firewall as well.

Throw me recommendations for protection aganist virus threats.

I also want to know what people think of the security center from AOL?

Thunder

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: PC Protection
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: PC Protection
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Pretty much what most think about AOL.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 27, 2007 8:01 PM PST
In reply to: PC Protection
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(subject entered)
by THUNDERxRAGE / February 28, 2007 2:03 AM PST

Yeah, just putting softwares back onto the computer.

I'm gonna put Ad-Aware, SpywareTerminator, SpyBot, and SpywareBlaster on the computer. I have not see anyone say anything about XoftSpy.

I'm confused on the three - AVG, AVAST, and KASP. I thought they were kinda the one same thing.

I was using Zone Alarm, then I came upon a thread a few weeks ago. To be clear, what firewall should I install? I have a router, that is the first line of firewall. There is also a Windows firewall with XP. I think there was something about Kiero having a firewall. Do they have anti-virus as well? What if it conflicts with the three listed anti-virus softwares above?

No one asked about the AOL Safety and Security Center? It has all these protection together. Anti-Virus by McAfee. Firewall. Some other things. It is attractive and seem to have developed alot more than the day AOL released them. Anyone have anything good or bad to say about them? I'm interested in it...

Thunder

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Xoft was a former ROGUE.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 28, 2007 2:09 AM PST
In reply to: (subject entered)
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Two Conflicting Softwares?
by THUNDERxRAGE / February 28, 2007 10:36 AM PST
In reply to: (subject entered)

Anyone have a problem operating the AVG Anti-Virus with Spyware Terminator? I cant get it started. I may have to remove the ST.

Thunder

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Applications forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.