PC Protection

Yeah, just putting softwares back onto the computer.



I'm gonna put Ad-Aware, SpywareTerminator, SpyBot, and SpywareBlaster on the computer. I have not see anyone say anything about XoftSpy.



I'm confused on the three - AVG, AVAST, and KASP. I thought they were kinda the one same thing.



I was using Zone Alarm, then I came upon a thread a few weeks ago. To be clear, what firewall should I install? I have a router, that is the first line of firewall. There is also a Windows firewall with XP. I think there was something about Kiero having a firewall. Do they have anti-virus as well? What if it conflicts with the three listed anti-virus softwares above?



No one asked about the AOL Safety and Security Center? It has all these protection together. Anti-Virus by McAfee. Firewall. Some other things. It is attractive and seem to have developed alot more than the day AOL released them. Anyone have anything good or bad to say about them? I'm interested in it...



Thunder