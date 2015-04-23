HOWEVER there are folk that install all sorts of protections and then stuff like this happens. DS 1 and 2 do work. I know but then I got it on Steam.
Bob
Hy there! Recently I bought an new PC and i have a problem with the older games! The installation doesn't start! I played Dying Light, Wolfenteint: The New Order without a problem! The problem is when I try to install, for example: Prototype, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 1, Dead Space 1,2 and the list can continue! I have windows 8.1, and recently neither installation of free or old progams doesn't start, but I figure, if a run " the trouble compatibility " , is a chance to run! Please help me! That is pretty annoying! Thanks a lot! And soryy for my english, is not my native language!
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.