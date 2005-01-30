PC Game on Laptop - World Of Warcraft

Unfortunately you're suffering from Celeron's lack of Front Side Bus and Cache, along with your integrated graphics. Your laptop has graphics integrated on the motherboard and the RAM is shared with the processor. So when the processor needs RAM, the video can't use it, and when the video needs ram, the processor can't use it.
Also an unfortunate event is that you can't change that now. Integrated Graphics are with you forever in a laptop.
My wife an i both like to play World Of Warcraft, and we would like to get a second account to play on her laptop. But when i tried runnin it, we only get 5-8fps. The laptop is a 2.4 celeron with intel extreme graphics intergreted and 256mb 2100 ddram. I would be happy with 20fps. Would adding a stick of 512 ram do this? Thanks