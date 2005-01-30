PC Game on Laptop - World Of Warcraft

Laptops forum

by friendeac / January 30, 2005 10:07 PM PST

My wife an i both like to play World Of Warcraft, and we would like to get a second account to play on her laptop. But when i tried runnin it, we only get 5-8fps. The laptop is a 2.4 celeron with intel extreme graphics intergreted and 256mb 2100 ddram. I would be happy with 20fps. Would adding a stick of 512 ram do this? Thanks

Nope.
Nope.
by Ryan T / January 30, 2005 10:37 PM PST

Unfortunately you're suffering from Celeron's lack of Front Side Bus and Cache, along with your integrated graphics. Your laptop has graphics integrated on the motherboard and the RAM is shared with the processor. So when the processor needs RAM, the video can't use it, and when the video needs ram, the processor can't use it.

Also an unfortunate event is that you can't change that now. Integrated Graphics are with you forever in a laptop.

wow
wow
by newyy / January 31, 2005 6:31 AM PST

well,
i tried to play WOW on my desktop which is a 2.4 celeron with extreme graphics and it didnt perform quite well as you said, so I went out and purchased a cheap GeForce for 70-80$ and now it runs perfectly fine.

unfortunately for notebooks, i dont think it is possible to plug in a graphics card. So I suggest after lowering every posibble setting, give memory upgrade a shot as well because playing the game with your wife is priceless.. i am doing the same and the best thing about it is that she lets me play forever!

good luck,

dell 6000
dell 6000
dell 6000
by Bish87 / January 27, 2006 7:59 PM PST

i play wow on my dell laptop, it runs ok but its some times a bit slow, and the graphics need to have a lower setting. It works ok apart from that, also note on the wow website the min specifications have changed. Cant remember all of them but they now say 512mb ram min and the recommended is 700+ i think or 1gb

Also...
Also...
by NickMets7 / January 28, 2006 8:06 AM PST

you could try adding more video ram (AFTER you have added WAY more regular RAM) in the BIOS. And on a side note, Intel integrated graphics spells death for gamers.

- Nick

