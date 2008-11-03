PC Errors at BOOY

Try a new fresh CMOS battery.
Why? Those file missing errors can happen if the timeclock is too far off. I decline to write why that is so.
Bob
Hi.
When I turn on PC I sometimes have a long wait before the message "Date and Time are not set...F1 to enter setup or F2 to load default settings." Sometimes I set the date and time then save and exit...all is well. Sometimes I load defaults...like I said this is not all the time. My mobo is ASUS A8V-VM SE. I have scanned my hard drive for errors and defragmented and all is well. The XP installation is only 3 weeks old. Occasionally I get freezes when I am browsing or working and have to restart and go through all the F1 or F2 stuff again. Occasionally on BOOT I get a message saying a file is missing, again a power off and power on brings me back to the F1 or F2 screem.
Is my mobo nearing the end of its days? Battery?