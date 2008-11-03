PC Hardware forum

General discussion

PC Errors at BOOY

by Guerito / November 3, 2008 12:54 AM PST

Hi.
When I turn on PC I sometimes have a long wait before the message "Date and Time are not set...F1 to enter setup or F2 to load default settings." Sometimes I set the date and time then save and exit...all is well. Sometimes I load defaults...like I said this is not all the time. My mobo is ASUS A8V-VM SE. I have scanned my hard drive for errors and defragmented and all is well. The XP installation is only 3 weeks old. Occasionally I get freezes when I am browsing or working and have to restart and go through all the F1 or F2 stuff again. Occasionally on BOOT I get a message saying a file is missing, again a power off and power on brings me back to the F1 or F2 screem.
Is my mobo nearing the end of its days? Battery?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: PC Errors at BOOY
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: PC Errors at BOOY
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
11 total posts
Collapse -
Cheap answer.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 3, 2008 1:00 AM PST
In reply to: PC Errors at BOOY

Try a new fresh CMOS battery.

Why? Those file missing errors can happen if the timeclock is too far off. I decline to write why that is so.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not battery
by Guerito / November 3, 2008 6:56 PM PST
In reply to: Cheap answer.

I changed the battery with one from another mobo, still same situation. Any other ideas anyone?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's not good.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 3, 2008 7:32 PM PST
In reply to: Not battery

Now use a voltmeter and see if it's good. I wouldn't suggest this if you had tried a new battery. It's the cheapest possible item so we start there. You cheaped out so we still have that on the table.

Next up. Tell me about the application of the CPU heatsink compound. Some take it as optional.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
New battery
by Guerito / November 6, 2008 12:39 AM PST
In reply to: That's not good.

Bought new battery, same situation.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Then it's one of two things.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 6, 2008 1:08 AM PST
In reply to: New battery

1. The motherboard.
2. The power supply.

The PSU seems to escape some why that matters. I offer it from my experience of too many years in the repair biz. A "cheap" test is to remove any optional gear. Anything on USB and try again.

For the CMOS to hold its content it's just three parts. The PSU does matter as when they get old I've seen the noise on the supply lines corrupt the CMOS settings. Cheaper than a new board so that's why we always try it.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not battery
by Guerito / November 6, 2008 10:59 AM PST

CMOS seems fine now, no errors on boot. What I do get is freezes with any app I've ordered a new cpu and heatsink, will this help?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Share what changed from above?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 6, 2008 11:07 AM PST
In reply to: Not battery

The PSU, motherboard can still be suspect. But given the new issues can you share what changed?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Changes....
by Guerito / November 6, 2008 12:13 PM PST

I don't get BOOT errors (file missing). I do get freezes in Windows which means I have to restart. After restarting I still have no BOOT errors, no F1 or F2 options appear...clean BOOT. The freezes are sporadic. I can work with no problem for hours but the next time I turn on the machine, I get a freeze, no matter what app I am using, within 5 mins.
I work nights what's your excuse for replying at 3.00am? Thanx.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just a late project.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 6, 2008 12:33 PM PST
In reply to: Changes....

And its a different timezone.

Since it's barely working the list changes to checking that the CPU heatsink is on proper with heatsink compound, the fans run, the cover is off till we find it and there are no "bad caps."

What do you think caused this machine to tank?
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I think...
by Guerito / November 6, 2008 8:27 PM PST
In reply to: Just a late project.

I have a feeling it's either cpu or mobo related because of this...
I built the system a year ago, all brand new gear. I swapped out my AMD 64 3800 for a 3700 cos my brother's mobo wouldn't accept the 3700. I used heatsink paste when installing cpu. Machine worked fine until about 6-8 weeks ago when CMOS began acting up. Seems the new battery has cured that. Last week I installed a Geforce 9800GT gr. card so I could start gaming again, I hadn't played a game for ages cos of lack of gr. power, I used onboard gr. before the Geforce. Games I used to play on lower spec machines are choppy and the freeze occurs. So I've got a new heatsink and am waiting for a new 3800 to arrive. If problems still persist then it seems a new mobo is in order.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 11 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.