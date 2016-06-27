PC Hardware forum

pc doesn't switches on

by MrNo0l3 / June 27, 2016 3:47 PM PDT

HI,
So there was a short circuit 2 times in my home for some reason, but my pc worked fine after that also i used it for more than an hour. I left and came back home found that my pc doesn't switches on. the cpu fan and gpu fan moves for a sec and stops and never moves.
Any help much appreciated HappyHappy

Clarification Request
Many causes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 27, 2016 3:54 PM PDT
For this one you have many causes like a short in the PC, dead PSU and others.

When I see this I downsize the PC. All cards come out, I pull the memory and unplug the drives and see if it powers up. If it does I unplug power and add one or two parts, retest and when I find a part that doesn't work, I leave that out and continue the testing.

PSU faulty ?
by MrNo0l3 / June 27, 2016 6:42 PM PDT
Here the problem is after removing all parts from cpu (memory, graphics, hdd, unplugging all the usb ports). and just leaving 24/26(idk) pins on mobo and 4 pins, the cpu fan swings for a sec and stops.Which makes us think that the PSU is faulty, BUT I used it just after the short circuit in my home, it was working perfectly fine

And we can test that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 27, 2016 6:53 PM PDT
Google up "Green Wire PSU Test." When I do that test I have some old dead motherboard or HDD as a load and a DVM to check the voltages.

If the PSU checks out I'm pulling the motherboard out of the case to test on cardboard. I've found extra mounting posts at times shorting out the back side of motherboards so I inspect for that too.

Some owners don't check that since they think it would have shorted long ago. Sorry but it may take time for the paint to rub through and then short.

Real Quick
by MrNo0l3 / June 28, 2016 9:27 AM PDT
I just want to tell this real quick that it happened once before the same but it didnot last long like this time. I unplugged everything from cpu hd cd memory and all the drivers and wait for sometime and it started smoothly but not this time :/ .. Also ill shall test "Green wire PSU test"

Thank YOU !!
by MrNo0l3 / July 2, 2016 3:23 PM PDT
Thank u, I found the problem, It was the PSU changed it and its back again ..

But i'm facing one more problem which is all of my rams (I have 4 -ddr2) are working but only in 1 slot of ram, on the other slot its not working i tried all of them 1 by 1 and none worked :/ , If u could help out in this too Happy
THANKS !!
For most boards we have a test for that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 2, 2016 3:51 PM PDT
Remember I take it you know how to gently remove and put in the memory sticks. If not, there are YouTubes about this.

OK, when I see a machine that has this issue I have the one stick in the one slot working. Remember this machine can have issues so there is a remote possibility that we can break but it's remote so moving on.

I remove the working stick from the working slot and I put one of the other sticks in that slot then test.

If that works I try all the sticks.

What happens next depends on the resutls of that test.

-> During this I check that all sticks are the same make and model. If not, we go get all the same make, model sticks.

---> Now let's say all sticks pass the above tests but don't work in other slots. The most common reasons are:
1. The memory sticks are incompatible with this motherboard.
2. The motherboard has failed.

Yes, there are very old motherboards that we had to do more than this to get sticks working but those boards are decades old now. I only mention it because once in a while you see this.

