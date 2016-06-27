pc doesn't switches on

Remember I take it you know how to gently remove and put in the memory sticks. If not, there are YouTubes about this.



OK, when I see a machine that has this issue I have the one stick in the one slot working. Remember this machine can have issues so there is a remote possibility that we can break but it's remote so moving on.



I remove the working stick from the working slot and I put one of the other sticks in that slot then test.



If that works I try all the sticks.



What happens next depends on the resutls of that test.



-> During this I check that all sticks are the same make and model. If not, we go get all the same make, model sticks.



---> Now let's say all sticks pass the above tests but don't work in other slots. The most common reasons are:

1. The memory sticks are incompatible with this motherboard.

2. The motherboard has failed.



Yes, there are very old motherboards that we had to do more than this to get sticks working but those boards are decades old now. I only mention it because once in a while you see this.