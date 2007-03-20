Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

PC Crashed - no Itunes Library backup - New harddrive

by Technicalwriter / March 20, 2007 3:19 AM PDT

Is there any way to recreate my itunes library. My PC crashed and had new harddrive installed. No data was recovered. I have a video IPOD.

Any hope?

Try Anapod
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / March 20, 2007 9:20 AM PDT

or something similar if you have the tracks on your PC

Here's a link...
by ktreb / March 20, 2007 1:53 PM PDT

To iLounge that lists some (paid) programs that may help you. The article is a couple of years old but should point you in the right direction.

http://www.ilounge.com/index.php/articles/comments/copying-music-from-ipod-to-computer/

there's also another way, which is mentioned in the comments section of the article, but won't preserve playlists or ratings:

"The quickest and easiest way to transfer the music, or anything else, from your IPOD to Windows computer is:
1) Plug the IPOD into the CPU with the USB/FW and it will apear as a external hard drive. 2) Open the drive. 3) Click tools, Folder options, View. Click on the bitton: Show hidden files and folders. POW! there are all your music folders. 4) Copy and paste to were you want to put it. Free!!!

Posted by Lon Widdicombe on September 29, 2004 at 1:41 PM (PDT) Comment 23"

I've been really lucky and haven't needed to do any of this yet, but I have everything backed up to 2 external hds and another pc - so I don't know how well any of these options work.

Good Luck!

