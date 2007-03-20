PC Crashed - no Itunes Library backup - New harddrive

To iLounge that lists some (paid) programs that may help you. The article is a couple of years old but should point you in the right direction.



http://www.ilounge.com/index.php/articles/comments/copying-music-from-ipod-to-computer/



there's also another way, which is mentioned in the comments section of the article, but won't preserve playlists or ratings:



"The quickest and easiest way to transfer the music, or anything else, from your IPOD to Windows computer is:

1) Plug the IPOD into the CPU with the USB/FW and it will apear as a external hard drive. 2) Open the drive. 3) Click tools, Folder options, View. Click on the bitton: Show hidden files and folders. POW! there are all your music folders. 4) Copy and paste to were you want to put it. Free!!!



Posted by Lon Widdicombe on September 29, 2004 at 1:41 PM (PDT) Comment 23"



I've been really lucky and haven't needed to do any of this yet, but I have everything backed up to 2 external hds and another pc - so I don't know how well any of these options work.



Good Luck!