by TheValsoray / February 18, 2016 12:25 PM PST

Hello,

Recently I had trouble with time due to bios battery.
I decided to buy a new one and replace the old one.
I power on PC, pressed del to bios then i realised my monitor is going black like every 10s. I tried to put in old battery and tried again if I did not buy valid. I could not boot up and all i heard was one beep ( normal) then 2 short beeps, monitor black with no reaction....
I tried many things, cmos reset, run without battery, monitor is fine, video card is ok.

by TheValsoray / February 18, 2016 12:26 PM PST
I have asus P5k motherboard

Re: boot
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 18, 2016 1:23 PM PST
Most likely you damaged or disconnected something while changing that battery.
But there's a small chance that it's just a hardware failure that happened to happen at the same time.

Now find in the motherboard manual what that beep pattern (1 long, 2 short) means and see if you can correct what's wrong.

Kees

Check the manual for beep codes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 18, 2016 1:27 PM PST
Then with power removed gently push all cards, cables and memory sticks home.

problem solved
by TheValsoray / February 19, 2016 1:48 PM PST
I let pc without power overnight, when i tried it today ...everything worked.
I just replaced battery ( new ). All working


PS: i dont know what happend maybe it somehow discharge overnight

