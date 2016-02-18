I have asus P5k motherboard
Hello,
Recently I had trouble with time due to bios battery.
I decided to buy a new one and replace the old one.
I power on PC, pressed del to bios then i realised my monitor is going black like every 10s. I tried to put in old battery and tried again if I did not buy valid. I could not boot up and all i heard was one beep ( normal) then 2 short beeps, monitor black with no reaction....
I tried many things, cmos reset, run without battery, monitor is fine, video card is ok.